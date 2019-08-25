Ex-NFL'er Barry Bennett's Son Dylan Arrested for Allegedly Murdering His Parents

Wilbur Funches/Associated Press

A 22-year-old was arrested Saturday in connection to the murder of his parents, including former NFL player Barry Bennett.

According to the Associated Press (via USA Today), Dylan John Bennett was arrested at a hotel in Cancun, Mexico, and charged with second-degree murder after Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol, were found dead Wednesday.

Both were shot multiple times at their home in Long Prairie, Minnesota.

"A criminal complaint says Dylan Bennett’s car was at the scene with an empty box for a 9 mm handgun inside, along with ammunition," the AP reported.

Barry also reportedly contacted the Todd County Sheriff’s Office in December noting his son expressed thoughts of killing his parents.

Dylan then flew from Columbus, Ohio, to Cancun, where he was eventually arrested by Mexican authorities. The FBI has since taken him into custody, and he will be transported back to Minnesota.

Barry Bennett, 63, was an NFL defensive lineman from 1978-88, mostly with the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets. The 1978 third-round pick was one of only six NFL players ever to play from Concordia-Moorhead, a Division III college in Minnesota.