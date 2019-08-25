Tennessee CB Bryce Thompson Arrested on Misdemeanor Domestic Assault Charge

Tennessee CB Bryce Thompson Arrested on Misdemeanor Domestic Assault ChargeAugust 25, 2019
Wade Payne/Associated Press
Tennessee Volunteers sophomore Bryce Thompson was arrested Saturday night and charged with misdemeanor domestic assault, according to Chris Low of ESPN.
According to the police report, Thompson threatened a woman on campus and told her he would "slap the s--t out of you." Another witness told authorities that Thompson threatened to "shoot up the school."
