Tennessee CB Bryce Thompson Arrested on Misdemeanor Domestic Assault Charge

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2019

Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson (20) returns a kick in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne/Associated Press

Tennessee Volunteers sophomore Bryce Thompson was arrested Saturday night and charged with misdemeanor domestic assault, according to Chris Low of ESPN.

According to the police report, Thompson threatened a woman on campus and told her he would "slap the s--t out of you." Another witness told authorities that Thompson threatened to "shoot up the school."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

