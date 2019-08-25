Video: OJ Simpson Reacts to Andrew Luck Retirement After Drafting QB in Fantasy

ISAAC BREKKEN/Getty Images

O.J. Simpson, who served nine years in prison after being convicted of robbery and kidnapping and was later found liable for the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman in a civil lawsuit in 1997, drafted Andrew Luck to his fantasy team right before the Indianapolis Colts quarterback announced his retirement Saturday night.

It's just such a shock that Simpson would find a way to make Luck's retirement about himself. Luck, when explaining why he retired, expressed that his constant injuries and rehabilitations from them had stolen the joy of football and affected his quality of life.

And Simpson, a former NFL star who should understand the physical toll the game can take on a person's body, instead publicly complained about his fantasy team. Such a weak move.

Here's a friendly reminder: Nobody cares about your fantasy team or feels bad for you when one of your players gets hurt or retires. Especially if you're O.J. Simpson.