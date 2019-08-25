Ex-NFL FB Le'Ron McClain Says His 'Brain Is F--king Tired' in Head Injury Thread

Ex-NFL FB Le'Ron McClain Says His 'Brain Is F--king Tired' in Head Injury ThreadAugust 25, 2019
Former NFL fullback Le'Ron McClain went on a Twitter to ask the league for help to get his head checked out because of the issues he is having.
The two-time Pro Bowler made the comments in a thread (warning: contains explicit language):
LeRon McClain @LeRon_McClain33
I have to get my head checked. Playing fullback since high school. Its takes too fucking much to do anything. My brain is fucking tired.... @NFL i need some help with this shyt. Dark times and its showing. Fucking help me please!! They dont care I had to get lawyers man!
LeRon McClain @LeRon_McClain33
Need to tell my story of how my head is crazy and how football did it.... Please someone help me get this out the @NFL puts paperwork in out faces and thats it. Yes its programs fuck all that I need help now I need a plan..... Fuck Man. They dont fucking get it man
LeRon McClain @LeRon_McClain33
Watch how fast they come to aid if I was som3 QB or anything but no I was fucking fullback that did it all. @NFL I need help and i need the process to speed the fuck up Im about to crash out and its paperwork I dont wanna hear it. Fuck man im done.... Im out
In a 2013 interview, B/R's Mike Freeman described one of the multiple concussions McClain suffered during his career:
"He was with the Kansas City Chiefs. It was 2011. There was a collision, the details of which he still cannot exactly remember. The symptoms began with a dull pain in his neck, then a tingling sensation that started in his feet, then a constellation in his head.
"The stars eventually disappeared, but the tingling stayed.
"McClain stayed on the ground for a moment, then slowly made his way to the bench. He put his helmet close by, thinking he would shake it off and return to the game."
In the same interview, McClain said he was initially "pissed" the trainers confiscated his helmet to prevent him from going back in.
"Looking back, I'm glad they protected me," he said.
In 2017, The Journal of the American Medical Association published a broad survey of Dr. Ann McKee, a neuropathologist at Boston University, in which she examined the brains of 111 former NFL players. From that group, 110 players were found to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
As part of a class-action settlement with former players who sued the league on grounds that head trauma sustained during their careers had caused or could lead to various neurological problems as they got older, claimants can receive up to $5 million in compensation.
McClain played seven seasons in the NFL from 2007 to 2013. He was a member of the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and San Diego Chargers.
