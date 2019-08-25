Preseason Week 3 Takeaways: Andrew Luck's Retirement Rocks the NFL Landscape

10 of 10

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

I'm not saying forget the preseason because Miller got hurt—again, I'm not bitter.

I'm also not piling on the preseason because teams like the New York Jets and Detroit Lions lost impact defenders in linebackers Avery Williamson (torn ACL) and Jarrad Davis (ankle). Williamson's season is over. Davis is out indefinitely. But injuries are part of football.

Not saying it because the Los Angeles Chargers will be without Pro Bowl safety Derwin James for most of the season, either—his foot injury happened in practice, not a game.

Again, injuries are part of football.

I'm saying forget the preseason because NFL teams are essentially saying it.

The third preseason game used to matter. It was, as I've referenced more than once here, the "dress rehearsal." Starters would play most of the first half—if not more.

On Saturday night, the Chicago Bears sat their starters in their win over the Colts—who also sat theirs.

Indy didn't even get Brissett any more reps. Chad Kelly played quarterback most of the night.

The matchup between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams was a who's who of "who?" No Todd Gurley. No Jared Goff. No Joe Flacco.

Ditto for the nightcap between the Seattle Seahawks and Chargers—at least for the home team. Russell Wilson got some work in, racking up 104 yards of total offense. But he was opposed by Tyrod Taylor.

More and more NFL clubs are writing off live game action in August as not worth the risk. On an evening where a division champ lost a key piece on offense (if not two), it's kind of hard to argue with them.

Does this mean that the four-game preseason is going away? No—not without something that will replace the revenue lost by shortening it.

Like, say, an 18-game regular season.

It's about money, because everything is about money.

What it does mean is that the third week of the preseason is soon going to be every bit as meaningless as all the others.