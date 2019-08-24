Dak Prescott, Cowboys Beat Texans in Preseason; Lamar Miller Suffers Knee Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2019

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) prepares to throw a pass as Houston Texans' Whitney Mercilus (59) pressures in the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys dominated the Houston Texans 34-0 at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night in what marked the third exhibition of the preseason for each club.

It was a tough night for Houston right from the start, as it saw starting running back Lamar Miller carted off on the offense's first drive of the night because of a left leg injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the team fears it is a torn ACL.

The 2018 Pro Bowler had been making his first appearance of the preseason.

Duke Johnson—who was acquired from the Cleveland Browns earlier this month—did not play.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson played in just one series...and it wasn't pretty. The series featured just two plays, officially. After a sack got negated by a defensive penalty, Miller was hurt on the first official play of the drive and Watson coughed up the football on a sack on the second play.

That series of unfortunate events was enough for Houston coach Bill O'Brien to put an end to Watson's night.

Meanwhile, Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense had very little trouble turning the Houston turnover into seven points. After starting with a short field, Prescott opened the scoring by finding second-year wideout Michael Gallup for a 12-yard touchdown:

Prescott exited the game following the touchdown, having played two series. He completed two of five pass attempts for 22 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions.

On Houston's second drive, it was the Dallas special teams' turn to put points on the board:

With all three units starting the game off strong, the Cowboys were able to jump out to a 17-0 lead before the first quarter wrapped up.

As Ezekiel Elliott's holdout continues, this exhibition provided another opportunity for the rest of Dallas' running backs to show what they can do. Rookie Tony Pollard finished the game with 26 yards on six carries, while two-time Pro Bowler Alfred Morris had five carries for 18 yards and one touchdown.

Of note, it was another impressive performance for Dallas wideout Devin Smith, a former second-round pick who recently admitted to feeling "humbled":

Smith made his case for a roster spot with six catches for 79 yards for the Cowboys.

     

What's Next

Both teams will wrap up preseason play on Thursday, Aug. 29. Houston (1-2) will return home for a clash with the Los Angeles Rams, while Dallas (2-1) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

