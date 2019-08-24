Multiple Fans Injured After Lightning Strike During TOUR Championship

John Amis/Associated Press

Dangerous weather conditions at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta injured multiple spectators during the third round of the TOUR Championship on Saturday.

On NBC's broadcast (h/t Detroit Free Press), Mike Tirico reported four people suffered non-life threatening injuries when lightning struck the course.

Per Joel Beall of Golf Digest, the lightning struck near a fan zone on the 16th hole, leaving at least three and up to six people down on the course.

The PGA Tour communications department announced on Twitter players were being removed from the course at 4:17 p.m. local time because of thunderstorms.

Per the PGA Tour weather hub, scattered thunderstorms were expected to remain in the Atlanta area through 7 p.m.

Because of the weather, play was suspended for the rest of the day and will resume at 8 a.m. ET Sunday.