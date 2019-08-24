US Open Tennis 2019: Schedule, Betting Odds, Draw and Preview

TPN/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams will start the 2019 US Open as the betting favourites when the main draw kicks off on Monday.

Caesars have named the defending men's champion the 11-10 favourite, while Williams comes in at 4-1 in the women's draw. Here's a look at some of the top odds:

Men's Singles

Novak Djokovic: 11-10

Rafael Nadal: 11-4

Roger Federer: 6-1

Daniil Medvedev: 11-1

Alexander Zverev: 20-1

Stefanos Tsitsipas: 20-1

Dominic Thiem: 20-1

Stanislas Wawrinka: 30-1

Via Caesars

Women's Singles

Serena Williams: 4-1

Simona Halep: 7-1

Naomi Osaka: 9-1

Ashleigh Barty: 9-1

Karolina Pliskova: 12-1

Madison Keys: 12-1

Sloane Stephens: 16-1

Angelique Kerber: 16-1

Via Caesars

Djokovic's first-round opponent will be Roberto Carballes Baena, while Williams faces old rival Maria Sharapova for the first time at Flushing Meadows. The full men's draw can be found here. For the women's draw, click here.

The main draw will start on Monday at 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. BST. The women's final will be played on September 7, one day before the men's final. For the full schedule, click here.

Djokovic and Roger Federer find themselves on the same side of the men's draw, setting up a potential semi-final clash between the first and third seed. Federer's path to that stage looks particularly difficult, with potential matches against David Goffin and Kei Nishikori on the schedule.

The Swiss veteran is eager to get started:

He'll get started against qualifier Sumit Nagal, a 22-year-old making his debut in the main draw of a grand slam. The 38-year-old should have little trouble advancing to the next round.

Rafael Nadal will start against John Millman, who last year knocked out Federer. The Spaniard could also face a tricky road to the semi-finals:

The most eye-catching first-round draw is in the women's tournament, where favourite Williams will face old rival Sharapova. SB Nation profiled their rivalry, which dates all the way back to the Russian's win in the 2004 Wimbledon final―one of just three wins in their 22 meetings:

It won't be the only high-profile clash of the first round:

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep will start as the fourth seed and could face several tricky opponents on her way to the semi-finals. Caroline Wozniacki, Bianca Andreescu, Sloane Stephens, Garbine Muguruza, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Petra Kvitova are all seeded in this quarter of the draw.