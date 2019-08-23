Lions' Jarrad Davis, Frank Ragnow Carted off vs. Bills After Suffering Injuries

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis will reportedly undergo an MRI on Saturday after suffering a right foot injury that forced him to get carted off the field during Friday night's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Lions center Frank Ragnow also headed to the locker room on a cart because of a right leg injury.

ESPN's Michael Rothstein reported the update on Davis. Albert Breer of the NFL Network noted Ragnow's exit.

Davis, the team's projected starter at middle linebacker, and Ragnow are two key cogs in the Lions' starting lineup and would be significant losses if they end up missing regular-season games.

Both injuries occurred during the first half of Friday's game.

Davis has recorded 195 total tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception in 30 appearances across two seasons since the Lions selected him in the first round of the 2017 draft.

In July, the 24-year-old University of Florida product said he wanted to take on an even bigger role with the Lions defense this year.

"I just want to be able to add more to my game and help the defense out, mostly," Davis told reporters. "Because I can drop into coverage every play, but being able to come and rush the passer is super nice, too. It's just fun to have an offense have to guess if I'm coming or if I'm dropping. I love that."

Ragnow was Detroit's first-round selection in the 2018 draft. He started all 16 games at left guard as a rookie.

Jahlani Tavai figures to replace Davis, and Graham Glasgow should slot in for Ragnow. The Lions finish the preseason next Thursday against the Cleveland Browns.