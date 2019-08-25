2019 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Overall Drafting Strategy and Cheat Sheet

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Typically, teams use Week 3 of the preseason as a simulation of a regular-season game. Starters take a significant number of snaps to knock off the rust before wins and losses count. As a result, it's common for fantasy football commissioners to wait until after that dress rehearsal contest to conduct drafts, which would help managers to avoid potential injuries to key players.

With all but one Week 3 preseason contest in the books, we will take a look at an abbreviated three-round mock draft through the scope of a 10-team point-per-reception league.

In addition to a realistic mock, take a look at a few draft tips that will point you in the direction of fantasy football dominance. Which running back with an average draft position in the third round deserves top-10 pick consideration? Are experts too high on another starting running back?

Let's start with the three-round PPR mock draft.

3-Round Mock Draft

Round 1

Team 1: RB Saquon Barkley, NYG

Team 2: RB Alvin Kamara, NOR

Team 3: RB Le'Veon Bell, NYJ

Team 4: RB Christian McCaffrey, CAR

Team 5: RB Ezekiel Elliott, DAL

Team 6: RB James Conner, PIT

Team 7: WR DeAndre Hopkins, HOU

Team 8: WR Michael Thomas, NOR

Team 9: WR Julio Jones, ATL

Team 10: RB Chris Carson, SEA

Round 2

Team 10: WR Tyreek Hill, KC

Team 9: RB Dalvin Cook, MIN

Team 8: RB Joe Mixon, CIN

Team 7: RB David Johnson, ARZ

Team 6: WR Odell Beckham Jr., CLE

Team 5: WR Antonio Brown, OAK

Team 4: WR Davante Adams, GB

Team 3: RB Nick Chubb, CLE

Team 2: RB Todd Gurley, LAR

Team 1: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT

Round 3

Team 1: RB Damien Williams, KC

Team 2: WR Mike Evans, TB

Team 3: TE Travis Kelce, KC

Team 4: RB Devonta Freeman, ATL

Team 5: RB Kerryon Johnson, DET

Team 6: RB Josh Jacobs, OAK

Team 7: RB Mark Ingram, BAL

Team 8: RB Duke Johnson, HOU

Team 9: RB Aaron Jones, GB

Team 10: QB Patrick Mahomes, KC

Heighten Expectations for Chris Carson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will work with limited weapons on the perimeter. Wideout Doug Baldwin's apparent retirement leaves Tyler Lockett as the top playmaker at the position, and he's coming off his first season as a full-time starter.

The Seahawks don't expect DK Metcalf to miss extended time after undergoing knee surgery, but he must put his growing on-field rapport with Wilson on pause. According to Joe Fann of NBCS Northwest, wideout David Moore will sit out for an indefinite period with a shoulder injury:

Seattle may have to rely heavily on the ground game until the passing attack finds its groove. That's good news for running back Chris Carson, who was featured in the team's No. 1 rushing offense last year. He listed fifth leaguewide in yards (1,151) in 2018.

The Seahawks allowed Mike Davis to walk in free agency, and Rashaad Penny remains unproven as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. He logged just nine receptions for 75 yards during his rookie campaign. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer wants to see Carson involved in the passing game:

Furthermore, because of lackluster preseason performances, Fann sees a widening gap between Carson and Penny. "...I'm seeing a guy fall further behind Chris Carson, who has established himself as Seattle's clear No. 1 option," he wrote.

All signs point to Carson maintaining his stronghold on the lion's share of the rushing workload and adding a receiving component to his fantasy resume. He has a 3.09 average draft position, but managers can feel comfortable with him at the end of the first round.

Don't Go All-In on Nick Chubb

Cleveland Browns running back coach Stump Mitchell made comments that added some intrigue to Nick Chubb's fantasy outlook, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

"I think he's going to be special like he was last year," Mitchell said. "He'll be used a little more in the passing game than he was last year. Nick just continues to improve on the skillset that he has, and I think he has a fantastic skillset."

In addition to running back Duke Johnson's departure, Chubb seems like he could creep into the first round in some leagues. Unlike last year when he took a backseat to Carlos Hyde through Week 6, the Georgia product will open the 2019 campaign as the lead ball-carrier with opportunities to tack on receptions in the aerial attack.

Nonetheless, managers should consider running back Kareem Hunt a wild-card variable in the Browns offense. Just two years ago, he logged 1,782 yards and 11 touchdowns from scrimmage with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Once Hunt returns from an eight-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy, which stems from shoving and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel, he could take a decent number of touches from Chubb.

Ideally, you want less uncertainty surrounding picks in the first and second rounds. Managers who take Chubb as a foundational asset on their roster should proceed knowing his second-half production may taper off.

Don't Pass on a Stack with Patrick Mahomes

In fantasy football terms, stacking refers to drafting a quarterback and a running back, wide receiver or tight end on the same team. It's a risky strategy that can pay off with an explosive passing offense.

In 2018, the Chiefs finished with the No. 1 scoring offense, quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. His top two pass-catchers, wideout Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, each logged at least 1,300 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Mahomes won't have Hunt in the backfield for 11 games like the past season, but Damien Williams proved he's a dual-threat asset as well. He logged 397 yards and six touchdowns from scrimmage in the past five games of the 2018 campaign.

In most leagues, Mahomes will be one of the top two quarterbacks to come off the board. If you select Hill, Kelce or Williams, as Team 10 did above, draft the Chiefs quarterback for a strong stack.

Mahomes' growing connection with his pass-catchers should yield high fantasy point totals on both ends. As the lead wide receiver and one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the league, Hill and Kelce will have productive seasons if they stay healthy.

During the weeks when Kansas City's offense threatens to score 35-plus points, a roster with Mahomes and one of his pass-catchers would be hard to beat.