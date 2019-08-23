Ex-NFL DL Barry Bennett, Wife Found Dead in Home; Son Sought as Suspect

Tim Daniels
August 23, 2019

Former NFL lineman Barry Bennett and his wife Carol were found dead Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at their home in Long Prairie, Minnesota.
Former NFL defensive lineman Barry Bennett and wife Carol Bennett were found dead Wednesday at their home in Long Prairie, Minnesota. 

Todd County sheriff Todd Och told the Associated Press that Dylan John Bennett, the couple's 22-year-old son, is a suspect in the case and is being sought by local authorities.

Jon Kringen, the superintendent of the Long Prairie Grey Eagle School District, from which Barry Bennett retired after a second career as a physical education teacher, told Mary Lynn Smith of the Star Tribune the news "hit hard" Thursday morning in the small community.

"Everyone was in shock when they heard. It's impossible to comprehend that this could happen," Kringen said. "People are lost for understanding. ... He and his wife were good people."

Bennett, 63, was born in Minnesota and played college football for Concordia College in the state. He was a third-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in the 1978 NFL draft. He also played for the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings during an 11-year professional career.

He retired after splitting the 1988 season between the Jets and Vikes.

