Fantasy Football 2019: Sleepers to Target and Possible Team Names for Your Squad

The fantasy football industry is a booming, 24-hour business. That being the case, when we use the word "sleeper," we understand that it has a specific context within the nonstop world of fantasy football.

A fantasy sleeper in 2019 will rarely be a player no one has heard of. Sure, it happens sometimes—usually in season, when a third-string running back or an unestablished rookie breaks out for a ton of yards or a flashy score. Then everyone runs to the waiver wire.

But in the offseason, during your fantasy football draft, a sleeper is more commonly a player whose name might be familiar but whom people are sleeping on in the sense that his average draft position (ADP) is much lower than his upside.

Using that definition, we have collected a handful of sleepers to keep an eye out for as you draft your teams. And speaking of teams, what good is one without a great name? Some suggestions are made for you there as well. You can thank us when you win your championship.

In considering the following sleepers, we're working from a 12-team league with PPR scoring.

Sleepers to Target

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals: With an ADP of 110, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is, on average, the 15th quarterback coming off most people's boards. That means that in a 12-team league, he isn't on most rosters. Given Murray's double threat ability with his arm and his legs, he's likely to pile up fantasy points for your team, even if he's an unproven commodity.

Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams: It's not a surprise anyone is sleeping on Darrell Henderson; he's sitting behind one of the best running backs in the game in Todd Gurley. However, Gurley may never be the player he once was thanks to his knee, and more than Henderson occasionally relieving him, it's possible this backfield becomes a timeshare situation. That would make Henderson much more valuable than his ADP of 120 suggests.

Jaylen Samuels, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers: Speaking of sleepers sitting behind stars, with the way Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner came on last season, it's no wonder Jaylen Samuels is an afterthought. But when Samuels stepped in for Conner in three starts last season, he averaged 16.9 points per game. The two are a great handcuffing option, but Samuels might be worth a late-round pick in his own right. He should be better than the 52nd running back coming off the board.

James Washington, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Another Steeler makes the list; don't go after James Washington if you're going after Samuels and/or Conner. But Washington's ADP of 125 belies the success he could see with the team this year. He dropped 15 pounds in the offseason, and there's an Antonio Brown-sized void in the passing game. And for whatever it's worth, he's been the Steelers' leading receiver in the preseason.

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens: The problem with sleeper tight ends is that some people only keep one on their roster. But if you're someone who likes to keep a second TE option on your bench, Mark Andrews is a good bet. He looked great when he played with Lamar Jackson last season, going 13-of -9 for 308 yards and one score. Expect him to get more volume this season and to make more of the looks he does receive.

Fantasy Football Team Name Ideas

Player and Team Puns

Rollin' with Mahomies

Take Mahomes, Country Road

Brady Gaga

Aaron It Out

Shake It Goff

Hooked on a Thielen

More than a Thielen

Dak to the Future

Green Eggs and Cam

Mack Truck

Diggs in a Blanket

A Team Has No Name

Demogordon

Dak Phoenix

Le'Veon Belle Comes Home

Jet Sematary

Diggs Little Lies

Fresh off the GOAT

The James Conners

Fly Like an Eagle

Frozen Tundra

Clash of the Tight Ends

The Hot Route

Sunday Funday

Any Given Sunday

Orange Crush

Purple Reign

