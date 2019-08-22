Giants' Daniel Jones Had a 'Good' Talk with Baker Mayfield About GQ Comments

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said he had a "good" conversation with Baker Mayfield about the comments the Cleveland Browns quarterback made in a GQ article.

ESPN's Dianna Russini spoke to Jones after the Giants' preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. Jones threw for 141 yards in their 25-23 win, continuing his stellar play in the exhibition season.

Mayfield was quoted in the article saying it "blows my mind" that the Giants selected Jones with the sixth overall pick in April's draft.

“I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” Mayfield said. “Blows my mind. Some people overthink it. That's where people go wrong. They forget you've gotta win.”

Mayfield has since responded to the article, saying his comment was mischaracterized in the piece. It remains unchanged by GQ. Mayfield said he reached out to Jones earlier this week.

"I reached out to Daniel because all that blew way out of hand, and I wanted him to know how I felt," Mayfield told reporters. "He was cordial, said, 'no worries man.' ... I've heard nothing but great things from Saquon [Barkley] and Sterling Shepard, guys that have a lot of respect for him, and I respect their opinions."

Jones for his part has brushed aside any controversy, saying his focus is only on the Giants. The Duke product is no stranger to criticism; his selection was widely derided by draft experts and even some fans. It was mostly viewed as a reach by general manager Dave Gettleman.

Jones has thus far proven Gettleman right in his preseason performances. He's connected on all but five of his 30 passes through three games, tossing two touchdowns without an interception.