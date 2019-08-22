Preseason Week 3 Takeaways: Cam Newton, Packers-Raiders Expose Safety Concerns

1 of 7

Gail Burton/Associated Press

There was a time—not long ago—when basically every NFL team played basically every starter well into the second half of their third preseason game. Now, teams are warier than ever of potential injuries and are reconsidering their priorities in preparation for the regular season. More and more squads are less willing to risk using key players in August exhibition games that promise limited reward.

New-school head coaches Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts and Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears have already stated they'll buck tradition by resting their starters when their teams meet Saturday in what would normally be an unofficial dress rehearsal.

You get the feeling more coaches will soon follow suit, especially considering some of Thursday night's key developments.

The wildest story took place north of the 49th parallel as a special Canadian preseason game between the Packers and Raiders was spoiled by the fact that the field in Winnipeg was problematic where CFL goalposts had been removed.

Not wanting to take a slight chance even after officials shortened the field to exclude the bad patches in either end zone, the Packers decided to sit 33 players at the last minute, including superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

This was an extraordinary situation, but it highlights how these games just aren't worth it.

Will sitting Rodgers, Davante Adams and the rest of their top players Thursday in Manitoba have any impact on how many games the Packers win this season in the United States? No way, which is why they didn't want to chance it based on even a small complication.

It's entirely possible Rodgers would have been injured under regular circumstances, and that Winnipeg just saved the Packers' season. Every live snap against a hostile opponent increases one's chances of suffering an injury.

That's why teams are beginning to realize they're better off focusing their preseason preparations on the practice field, whether in joint practices or team workouts during which you're free to run anything you'd like without fear of showing your hand.