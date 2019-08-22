Josh Rosen Throws for 59 Yards in 2nd Half as Dolphins Beat Jaguars in Preseason

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen impressed in limited action as the second-year pro completed five of seven passes for 59 yards in a 22-7 Week 3 preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

Rosen came in relief of starter Ryan Fitzpatrick and made an immediate impact, throwing this 39-yard dime to wideout Isaiah Ford in the midst of a 13-play, 99-yard touchdown drive in the second half:

Running back Patrick Laird eventually finished the Dolphins' efforts off with a five-yard touchdown rush:

Rosen is currently in a battle for the starting quarterback job with Fitzpatrick, who went 12-for-18 with 126 yards and an eight-yard touchdown pass to Mark Walton.

Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com provided an update on that race pregame:

The former Arizona Cardinal has convinced a few people that he's the right person for the job.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters Monday what Rosen must do to land the gig, however.

"We need to see improvement," Flores said per Omar Kelly of the Sun Sentinel. "He can’t take as many sacks as he’s taken...He’s got to get command of the offense and get the ball out quicker."

Granted, one drive is a small sample size, but Rosen at least showed progress in those regards as he didn't take a sack and evaded a strong pass rush en route to leading Miami down the field.

As for Fitzpatrick, he was undoubtedly impressive during a third-quarter touchdown drive where he completed all seven of his passes for 93 yards.

However, Fitzpatrick went 5-of-13 for 33 yards in the first half, and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald and Kelly wondered why the Dolphins wouldn't start Rosen, who the team acquired from the Arizona Cardinals for a second-round pick this offseason:

We'll soon find out whether Rosen or Fitzpatrick lead the Dolphins in their Week 1 home matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 8, but the Jaguars made some notable headlines too.

First, Jags quarterback Nick Foles looked sharp (6-of-10, 48 yards) and found a favorite target in wideout Dede Westbrook, who hauled in four passes (on seven targets) for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com noted the chemistry between the two:

On the other side of the ball, rookie Josh Allen looks like he's going to catapult the Jags back to the No. 1 scoring defense spot once held in 2017:

Allen, who Jacksonville took with the seventh overall draft pick, received praise from some fellow Jags:

Jacksonville will close its preseason against the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. ET. The Jags open the regular season at home versus the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 8.

The Miami Dolphins will visit the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. to close the preseason.