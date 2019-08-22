Josh Rosen Throws for 59 Yards in 2nd Half as Dolphins Beat Jaguars in Preseason

Josh Rosen Throws for 59 Yards in 2nd Half as Dolphins Beat Jaguars in PreseasonAugust 23, 2019
Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen impressed in limited action as the second-year pro completed five of seven passes for 59 yards in a 22-7 Week 3 preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.
Rosen came in relief of starter Ryan Fitzpatrick and made an immediate impact, throwing this 39-yard dime to wideout Isaiah Ford in the midst of a 13-play, 99-yard touchdown drive in the second half:
Miami Dolphins @MiamiDolphins
Stepping up and slinging it. 📺 » @NFLonFOX #JAXvsMIA #FinsUp https://t.co/DkDUobHvDR
Running back Patrick Laird eventually finished the Dolphins' efforts off with a five-yard touchdown rush:
Miami Dolphins @MiamiDolphins
PATRICK. LAIRD. WILL. NOT. BE. DENIED. 📺 » @NFLonFOX #JAXvsMIA #FinsUp https://t.co/AmlaFCtGQM
Rosen is currently in a battle for the starting quarterback job with Fitzpatrick, who went 12-for-18 with 126 yards and an eight-yard touchdown pass to Mark Walton.
Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com provided an update on that race pregame:
Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe
A lot of non-football related news has circled the Dolphins in recent weeks but tonight’s game vs Jags may be the most important day in their QB battle. Ryan Fitzpatrick has been the frontrunner. Tonight may be Josh Rosen’s last chance to take the QB1 job from him before Week 1.
The former Arizona Cardinal has convinced a few people that he's the right person for the job.
Travis Wingfield @WingfieldNFL
Josh Rosen won the job with that drive, for my money. Generated energy in a lifeless game, lifted the play of his teammates, made plays off-script, drove it 99 yards after a night of offensive futility.
Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN
If I were the #Dolphins, I would start and evaluate Josh Rosen as the starter all season.
Clay Ferraro @ClayWPLG
99-Yard drive. At this point, the only reason *not* to start Rosen is bc you're afraid of what will happen behind that O-Line.
Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters Monday what Rosen must do to land the gig, however.
"We need to see improvement," Flores said per Omar Kelly of the Sun Sentinel. "He can’t take as many sacks as he’s taken...He’s got to get command of the offense and get the ball out quicker."
Granted, one drive is a small sample size, but Rosen at least showed progress in those regards as he didn't take a sack and evaded a strong pass rush en route to leading Miami down the field.
As for Fitzpatrick, he was undoubtedly impressive during a third-quarter touchdown drive where he completed all seven of his passes for 93 yards.
B/R Gridiron @brgridiron
Preseason Fitz Magic 🧙♂️ 7/7 for 93 yards and a TD on the drive (via @NFLonFOX) https://t.co/CaZ9aorPKI
However, Fitzpatrick went 5-of-13 for 33 yards in the first half, and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald and Kelly wondered why the Dolphins wouldn't start Rosen, who the team acquired from the Arizona Cardinals for a second-round pick this offseason:
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
What if I told you, when Josh Rosen was acquired, he not only wouldn't be the starter but lose out to someone who's 10 for 25 for 73 yards (47.9 rating) and no TD drives in preseason? That would have sounded preposterous. Let's hope Flores has change of heart.
We'll soon find out whether Rosen or Fitzpatrick lead the Dolphins in their Week 1 home matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 8, but the Jaguars made some notable headlines too.
First, Jags quarterback Nick Foles looked sharp (6-of-10, 48 yards) and found a favorite target in wideout Dede Westbrook, who hauled in four passes (on seven targets) for 29 yards and a touchdown.
#DUUUVAL @Jaguars
RT if you're excited now. @NickFoles finds @DedeTHEGreat11 for a TD. #JAXvsMIA | #DUUUVAL https://t.co/1XpIqKorlZ
Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com noted the chemistry between the two:
Michael DiRocco @ESPNdirocco
Don’t read too much into one drive but you can certainly see that Nick Foles is very comfortable with Dede Westbrook. Reinforces the thought that Westbrook could be headed for a breakout year.
On the other side of the ball, rookie Josh Allen looks like he's going to catapult the Jags back to the No. 1 scoring defense spot once held in 2017:
Allen, who Jacksonville took with the seventh overall draft pick, received praise from some fellow Jags:
John Reid @JohnReid64
Doug Marrone's halftime comments on Josh Allen: “He’s been outstanding all camp, he really has. He’s made plays –he’s a humble guy. And then to see him out here and really light up and play the game, there’s no telling what type of year this guy can have.”
#DUUUVAL @Jaguars
"I'm proud of you man with how you played today." Big things to come from @JoshAllen41_ and @CalaisCampbell #Sacksonville | #DUUUVAL https://t.co/CGVxQH3MUq
Jacksonville will close its preseason against the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. ET. The Jags open the regular season at home versus the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 8.
The Miami Dolphins will visit the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. to close the preseason.
