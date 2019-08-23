Dolphins HC Brian Flores Played Jay-Z at Practice to 'Challenge' Kenny Stills

Dolphins HC Brian Flores Played Jay-Z at Practice to 'Challenge' Kenny StillsAugust 23, 2019
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters following his team's 22-7 preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday that he supports wide receiver Kenny Stills' ongoing protests against systemic oppression.
Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe
Brian Flores was emotional and surprised story became big. He said Stills wasn’t playing up to his standard and he used this as opportunity to challenge him. “I’m the son of immigrants. I’m black. I grew up poor... Everything these guys have protested, I’ve lived it.” https://t.co/ouV3oIIJFO
The comments came in light of Stills criticizing Jay-Z and Roc Nation for its entertainment and social justice partnership with the NFL despite San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's continued NFL absence.
Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe
Kenny Stills on Jay-Z/NFL paternship: "Talking about we're moving past kneeling like he ever protested... Choosing to speak for the people like he had spoken to the people... I wonder if he's read my Facebook/IG comments or what people say to me... It didn't seem very informed." https://t.co/QGak3JKCcO
Flores then reportedly played numerous Jay-Z songs at a team practice following the comments. He addressed the reasoning behind that playlist:
Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe
Brian Flores passionate discussing Kenny Stills and why he decided to play 8 straight Jay-Z songs at practice. He said he did it as a challenge to Stills to see if he can handle the pressure. Flores said he stood in front of team and told them he supports Stills/protest movement.
Kaepernick, who began protesting systemic oppression by kneeling or sitting during the national anthem in the 2016 season, has been out of the NFL ever since despite his interest to keep playing.
Flores and Stills haven't always seen eye to eye lately.
After Stills criticized team owner Stephen Ross for hosting a fundraiser in support of President Donald Trump, Flores told reporters that he believed the wideout should have discussed those concerns internally before doing anything publicly.
Stills then played Nas at his locker, per Omar Kelly of the Sun Sentinel. Jay-Z and Nas had a years-long rivalry that Omari White of Newsweek called "one of the biggest rap-lyric feuds of all time."
At this point, however, any public-facing issues between Flores and Stills seem to be dissipating.
Will Manso of WPLG Local 10 gave credit for how Flores handled the situation:
Will Manso @WillManso
Brian Flores handled that well tonight. It’s clear he didn’t think the Jay-Z music stuff would become a big deal. Was done to motivate a player how he felt needed. It’s a lesson learned for him how every little thing can become a big thing. But, his response was heartfelt.
And Dolphins beat writer Hal Habib also relayed postgame comments from Stills, who didn't seem bothered by Flores' playlist choices:
"We talked about it in-house and he handled it in-house, but yeah, for the most part I think it was just him trying to see if I could handle this—if somebody was going to heckle me or play Jay-Z music in another stadium. If I was going to be mentally strong enough to withstand that type of treatment, I guess. But I’ve been dealing with this since 2016—music, boos, racial slurs, so I don’t think a little bit of Jay-Z is really going to ruffle my feathers."
The Dolphins open their season against the Baltimore Ravens at home Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. ET.
