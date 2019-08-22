Carli Lloyd Say She's Gotten Inquiries from NFL Teams After Hitting 55-Yard FG

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

There could be a universe in which Carli Lloyd trades in one form of football for another.

The U.S. women's national team midfielder turned heads when she drilled a 55-yard field goal while visiting the Philadelphia Eagles—her favorite NFL team—and Baltimore Ravens at practice on Tuesday. As a result, she joined Grant Wahl on Planet Futbol TV Thursday to disclose "anything is possible" as far as joining the NFL as a full-time kicker as she has "definitely gotten some inquiries":

Ever the competitor, Lloyd did point out that she missed a 57-yard attempt even though it "had the length." Regardless, the 37-year-old two-time World Cup champion had long ago proved her ability to hit from distance in 2015 when she became the first player to score a hat trick in Women's World Cup final by connecting from midfield.

For reference, the longest field goal made in the NFL last season was a 63-yarder by Carolina's Graham Gano, according to ESPN, and 14 teams made at least one field goal 55 yards or longer.