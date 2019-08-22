Carli Lloyd Say She's Gotten Inquiries from NFL Teams After Hitting 55-Yard FG

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 22, 2019

Baltimore Ravens' Sam Koch holds the ball for United States soccer player Carli Lloyd as she attempts to kick a field goal after the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens held a joint NFL football practice in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

There could be a universe in which Carli Lloyd trades in one form of football for another.

The U.S. women's national team midfielder turned heads when she drilled a 55-yard field goal while visiting the Philadelphia Eagles—her favorite NFL team—and Baltimore Ravens at practice on Tuesday. As a result, she joined Grant Wahl on Planet Futbol TV Thursday to disclose "anything is possible" as far as joining the NFL as a full-time kicker as she has "definitely gotten some inquiries": 

Ever the competitor, Lloyd did point out that she missed a 57-yard attempt even though it "had the length." Regardless, the 37-year-old two-time World Cup champion had long ago proved her ability to hit from distance in 2015 when she became the first player to score a hat trick in Women's World Cup final by connecting from midfield.

For reference, the longest field goal made in the NFL last season was a 63-yarder by Carolina's Graham Gano, according to ESPN, and 14 teams made at least one field goal 55 yards or longer.  

Related

    Report: Cowboys Offer Zeke Big Money

    Dallas’ most recent reported offer to Zeke would make him the 2nd-highest paid RB behind Gurley’s $57M deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Cowboys Offer Zeke Big Money

    Dallas’ most recent reported offer to Zeke would make him the 2nd-highest paid RB behind Gurley’s $57M deal

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Running Back Contracts

    Tap through for a list of the biggest RB contracts in the NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Top Running Back Contracts

    Tap through for a list of the biggest RB contracts in the NFL

    Overthecap.com
    via Over the Cap

    Josh Allen Starting to Prove the Haters Wrong

    From offseason punching bag to potential star

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Josh Allen Starting to Prove the Haters Wrong

    From offseason punching bag to potential star

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    18 NFL Players with Make-or-Break Seasons in 2019

    NFL logo
    NFL

    18 NFL Players with Make-or-Break Seasons in 2019

    mcw6673
    via Touchdown Wire