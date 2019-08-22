Bengals Hold Moment of Silence for Cedric Benson After RB's Death at Age 36

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 22, 2019

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 24: Cedric Benson #32 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the football against the Arizona Cardinals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Bengals won 23-16. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals held a moment of silence for former running back Cedric Benson prior to their preseason home game against the New York Giants.

The 36-year-old Benson died Aug. 17 after a minivan struck his motorcycle while crossing an Austin, Texas, intersection. He and 27-year-old Aamna Najam, who was Benson's passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene, per Peter Sblendorio of the New York Daily News.

The Chicago Bears drafted the University of Texas star fourth overall in 2005. After three seasons, the running back headed to Cincinnati, where he broke out with three 1,000-yard campaigns from 2009-2011.

      

