Matt Nagy Details Story of Aaron Rodgers Tripping Him at Celeb Golf Tournament

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers was unable to beat Matt Nagy's Chicago Bears in the NFC North standings during the coach's first season at the helm, but the Green Bay Packers quarterback at least seized an opportunity to prank his rival.

Nagy detailed his experience at July's American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, and said Rodgers tripped him, per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic:

"They were going ahead and they were introducing the celebrities at that golf tournament… We're all in there and I'm scrambling in the back to get in the back and stand up and there's about 100 guys sitting down in the back row. As I'm walking, all of a sudden I trip, and I kind of catch my knee and somebody's sitting down. I look back, someone stuck their knee out to trip me. And I look back, and he's just sitting there and he's just staring at me laughing, giving me this grin. I just looked at him and all's I thought about was 'This is gonna be fun.'"

Rodgers bested Nagy on the course as well, as Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times noted the signal-caller finished in 21st place to the coach's 49th. Neither of them could top former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who won the event.

Nagy can at least take solace knowing his Bears won the NFC North last season with a 12-4 record compared to Rodgers' third-place finish at 6-9-1.

The quarterback was clearly having some fun with Nagy, but the coach will have a chance at revenge during the season opener Sept. 5.