Eagles News: DT Bruce Hector Traded to Cardinals for Rudy Ford

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 22, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Bruce Hector watches during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals agreed to a trade involving defensive tackle Bruce Hector and safety Ruby Ford on Thursday. 

Per an announcement from the Eagles, they will send Hector to Arizona, with Ford heading to Philadelphia. 

Both teams were trading from areas of strength to upgrade concerning spots heading into the regular season. 

Philadelphia's defensive line is one of the NFL's deepest units. Derek Barnett, Malik Jackson, Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are projected starters. Head coach Doug Pederson also has Vinny Curry, Tim Jernigan, Hassan Ridgeway, Josh Sweat and Shareef Miller coming off the bench. 

The Cardinals secondary will rotate D.J. Swearinger Sr., Budda Baker, Josh Shaw and Deionte Thompson at the safety spots. 

Hector played in eight games for the Eagles as a rookie last season. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida and recorded two combined tackles. 

Ford played in 23 games over the past two seasons with Arizona. The Auburn alum has nine combined tackles and made his first career start in Week 7 last year. 

