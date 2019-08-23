US Open Tennis TV Schedule 2019: Tournament Viewing Info and Early Predictions

Julian Finney/Getty Images

The main draw of the 2019 U.S. Open, the final tennis Grand Slam of the year, will begin on Monday.

Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka will defend their titles in Flushing Meadows having both won Grand Slams in 2019. Both were successful in the Australian Open, and the Djoker also won this year's Wimbledon tournament.

ESPN will provide full coverage of the tournament for American viewers, while Amazon Prime Video holds this year's broadcast rights for the UK.

The action will commence at 11 a.m. ET each day until the women's semi-finals on Thursday, September 5, which will start at 7 p.m. ET.

Friday, September 6

12 p.m. ET: Men's Doubles Final

4 p.m. ET: Men's Singles Semi-finals

Saturday, September 7

12 p.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Finals

4 p.m. ET: Women's Final

Sunday, September 8

1 p.m. ET: Women's Doubles Final

4 p.m. ET: Men's Singles Final

For a full U.S. channel breakdown, click here.

Defending champion Djokovic is the likely favourite in the men's tournament, courtesy of a fantastic 2019 season so far on the biggest stage.

He held off Roger Federer in an epic Wimbledon final to win his second major of the season, and he has been the most consistent man on the hard courts for the past few years.

His preparations for the U.S. Open have not been ideal, however, as rising star Daniil Medvedev beat him in Cincinnati:

Medvedev is the form player outside of Djokovic, Federer and Rafael Nadal. Others to keep an eye on include Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov, who all have the talent to go on a run but have struggled with consistency at times in 2019.

The big three remain the favourites, but at this point in the season, fitness becomes a major factor. Federer is now 38 years old, and Nadal has struggled to stay healthy during the late hard-court season recently—he retired during last year's U.S. Open semi-finals.

The women's draw appears a little more open. Defending champion Osaka has struggled for form since winning in Melbourne, although she will start as the top seed after returning to the summit of the world rankings.

Ashleigh Barty has also struggled with form, slumping at Wimbledon after her win in the French Open.

Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina are all strong contenders, while Serena Williams will start as the eighth-seeded player and is something of a wild card. She has won the tournament six times, but her last win at Flushing Meadows came in 2014, and the 38-year-old had to withdraw in Cincinnati.

Predictions: Djokovic defends his men's title, while Wimbledon champion Halep battles her way to her first U.S. Open title in the women's tournament.