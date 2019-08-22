NFL Rumors: 'No Plans' for Jay-Z to Become an Owner; Report Is 'Simply False'

Greg Allen/Associated Press

CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora shot down a recent report Wednesday regarding Jay-Z becoming an NFL owner.

According to La Canfora, multiple league sources said the report is "simply false" and that there are "no plans" for Jay-Z to become an NFL owner.

TMZ Sports reported last week that the rap superstar was set to take on a "significant ownership interest" in an NFL team "in the near future."

Jay-Z's involvement with the NFL has been a hot topic of conversation since it was announced last week that his Roc Nation entertainment company entered into a partnership with the league to lead its "endeavors in music and entertainment" and "amplify the league's Inspire Change initiative."

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills are among the players who have been critical of some comments Jay-Z has made since the partnership was announced.

Per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, they took exception with Jay-Z saying, "We've moved past kneeling and I think it's time to go into actionable items."

Jay-Z was asked often about his relationship with the NFL and what it means in terms of his support for those who have and continue to protest police brutality and racial inequality by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first to do so in 2016, but he has not been part of an NFL team since the conclusion of that season.

According to Jason Reid of ESPN's The Undefeated, Jay-Z suggested he has a better chance to enact change now that he is partnered with the NFL:

"We forget that Colin's whole thing was to bring attention to social injustice. In that case, this is a success. This is the next phase. There [are] two parts of protesting. You go outside and you protest, and then the company or the individual says, 'I hear you. What do we do next?'

"For me it's like action, [an] actionable item, what are we gonna do with it? Everyone heard, we hear what you're saying, and everybody knows I agree with what you're saying [in Kaepernick's underlying message]. So what are we gonna do? You know what I'm saying? [Help] millions and millions of people, or we get stuck on Colin not having a job."

With regard to Jay-Z's ownership candidacy, there are no signs that expansion is imminent, meaning he would have to become part of an existing ownership group or purchase an existing team.

Based on La Canfora's report, however, the NFL has no plans to facilitate such a deal any time soon.