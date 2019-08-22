NFL Rumors: 'No Plans' for Jay-Z to Become an Owner; Report Is 'Simply False'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2019

Jay-Z makes an announcement of the launch of Dream Chasers record label in joint venture with Roc Nation, at the Roc Nation headquarters on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in New York. Meek Mill, the Philadelphia rapper-turned-entrepreneur is launching a new record label in a joint venture with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Greg Allen/Associated Press

CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora shot down a recent report Wednesday regarding Jay-Z becoming an NFL owner. 

According to La Canfora, multiple league sources said the report is "simply false" and that there are "no plans" for Jay-Z to become an NFL owner.

TMZ Sports reported last week that the rap superstar was set to take on a "significant ownership interest" in an NFL team "in the near future."

Jay-Z's involvement with the NFL has been a hot topic of conversation since it was announced last week that his Roc Nation entertainment company entered into a partnership with the league to lead its "endeavors in music and entertainment" and "amplify the league's Inspire Change initiative."

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills are among the players who have been critical of some comments Jay-Z has made since the partnership was announced.

Per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, they took exception with Jay-Z saying, "We've moved past kneeling and I think it's time to go into actionable items."

Jay-Z was asked often about his relationship with the NFL and what it means in terms of his support for those who have and continue to protest police brutality and racial inequality by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first to do so in 2016, but he has not been part of an NFL team since the conclusion of that season.

According to Jason Reid of ESPN's The Undefeated, Jay-Z suggested he has a better chance to enact change now that he is partnered with the NFL:

"We forget that Colin's whole thing was to bring attention to social injustice. In that case, this is a success. This is the next phase. There [are] two parts of protesting. You go outside and you protest, and then the company or the individual says, 'I hear you. What do we do next?'

"For me it's like action, [an] actionable item, what are we gonna do with it? Everyone heard, we hear what you're saying, and everybody knows I agree with what you're saying [in Kaepernick's underlying message]. So what are we gonna do? You know what I'm saying? [Help] millions and millions of people, or we get stuck on Colin not having a job."

With regard to Jay-Z's ownership candidacy, there are no signs that expansion is imminent, meaning he would have to become part of an existing ownership group or purchase an existing team.

Based on La Canfora's report, however, the NFL has no plans to facilitate such a deal any time soon.

Related

    Le'Veon Doesn't Agree with How AB Is Handling Helmet Saga

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Le'Veon Doesn't Agree with How AB Is Handling Helmet Saga

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Josh Allen Starting to Prove the Haters Wrong

    From offseason punching bag to potential star

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Josh Allen Starting to Prove the Haters Wrong

    From offseason punching bag to potential star

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    JuJu Working to Improve as a Deep Threat

    NFL logo
    NFL

    JuJu Working to Improve as a Deep Threat

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Bad News for Zeke and Gordon: Receiving RBs Don't Matter Either

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bad News for Zeke and Gordon: Receiving RBs Don't Matter Either

    Steven Ruiz
    via For The Win