2019 Fantasy Football: NFL Rookies You Need to Know for Your Draft

0 of 6

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Similar to the real-life happenings in the NFL, rookies can play a massive role in the fate of a team's standing in a fantasy football league.

Unfortunately for owners, there aren't many hard rules when it comes to rookies, as every class is different. Last year served as a prime example, with Saquon Barkley predictably shining with the New York Giants (finishing second in scoring at running back), while a promising prospect in Rashaad Penny ended up nowhere to be found.

This year, owners can put themselves in favorable positions by breaking down a combination of a player's talent, situation and average draft position (ADP). The goal is to identify rookies throughout the league—almost regardless of where they were drafted—who seem poised to put up big numbers at a good value.

This will look quite a bit different than, say, names fantasy owners have to know for long-term dynasty drafts. There, wideouts, in particular, will feature more prominently, even if they don't have an immediate rookie impact.