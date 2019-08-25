What's the Verdict on 2019 NFL Preseason's Top Breakout Performers?

0 of 8

Preseason football generates excitement as fans take initial glimpses at rookies and free-agent acquisitions expected to help their teams. Young players with potential tend to look impressive against second- and third-stringers, but teams have to separate isolated flashes from diamonds in the rough.

Life in the NFL can change drastically within a year. In 2018, Oakland Raiders running back Chris Warren III led all ball-carriers in rushing yards (292) during the preseason. Now, he's out of the league after the team waived him in July because he didn't meet "fitness expectations."

On the flip side, Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards listed fifth in rushing yards (174) during last year's exhibition stretch, and he led the team in the category (718) for the regular season. The front office signed Mark Ingram II in March, but Edwards—a 2018 undrafted free agent out of Rutgers—should hold a role in the backfield.

Let's take a look at unproven players who have fewer than four years in the league and haven't served as primary starters. All the selections stood out in multiple preseason games or generated notable buzz from exhibition performances.

We'll focus on each player's skill set rather than their prospective role for the upcoming year and decide whether they are just a preseason performer or have the potential to be a significant regular-season contributor.