Former No. 1 Pick, Texans Star Mario Williams Arrested for Criminal Trespassing

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Former Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins defensive end Mario Williams was arrested Tuesday and accused of criminal trespassing by a woman who lives in a house in Katy, Texas. He reportedly entered without permission, according to Lisa Carter of KHOU.com.

Per that report: "A mental health or intellectual disability assessment has been ordered for Williams, according to court documents. Court documents also claim the woman filed a restraining order against Williams in May."

The 34-year-old is facing a Class B misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing, according to Julian Gill of the Houston Chronicle. Court documents showed that Williams made a copy of the woman's garage remote using a universal remote and gained entry into the garage around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, per ABC13.com.

According to TMZ Sports, "sources connected to the incident tell us Williams 'broke into the home and began yelling at' the woman who lives there. We're told the woman was extremely emotional and screamed at him to get out."

Per that report, Williams and the woman in the house have a child together. His next court date is scheduled for Tuesday.

The North Carolina State product was a four-time Pro Bowler during his NFL career, finishing with 97.5 sacks in 11 seasons. The former top overall pick from the 2006 draft last played in the 2016 season.