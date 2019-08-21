NFL Free Agents 2019: Predictions for Biggest Names Left on Market

David Eulitt/Getty Images

NFL teams must finalize 53-man rosters August 31, which allows enough time for high-profile free agents to recover from injuries and weigh potential signing options ahead of the 2019 season.

It's common for veteran players with an injury history or those attempting to bounce back from a down year to hold off before joining a new team.

In some cases, the unsigned but proven players want significant time on the field; others may choose the best available deal. Teams also lose starters to injury, which allows a free agent to cash in and fast track toward a prominent role.

We'll take a look at three veterans in the talent pool and match them with an ideal team based on roster fit and club's need at the position. Where could some of the biggest names on the free-agent market land in the coming weeks?

RB Jay Ajayi

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

At 26 years old, Jay Ajayi has a 1,000-plus rushing yard season and a Super Bowl victory on his NFL resume. He's an accomplished starter, who has averaged 4.5 yards per carry in four terms.

In October, Ajayi tore his ACL, ending his 2018 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles after just four contests. He received good news when Dr. James Andrews fully cleared him in July, per Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ranked 29th in rushing with Peyton Barber as the lead running back. Ronald Jones II has been unable to unseat the three-year veteran for the top spot on the depth chart, and he's now also dealing with swelling in his knee, per ESPN's Jenna Laine:

The Buccaneers seem destined to go through another season with an underwhelming ground attack. The front office could add a spark to the backfield before Week 1.

Perhaps Ajayi has multiple years left to play at a high level. Based on the veteran's recent productivity, he should be able to claim the Buccaneers' starting job assuming his repaired knee doesn't cause him issues going forward.

Prediction: Ajayi signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR Michael Crabtree

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals and Michael Crabtree had a mutual interest, but the two sides failed to strike a deal, per Schefter.

The 31-year-old would have teamed up with this year's No. 1 overall pick quarterback, Kyler Murray, joining a wide receiver corps with Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and three rookies who may earn roster spots: Andy Isabella, Hakeem Butler and KeeSean Johnson.

Instead, Crabtree returns to the open market, but he shouldn't have a shortage of potential suitors. Two teams stand out: the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks.

In March, the Giants traded Odell Beckham Jr. and signed Golden Tate, but the latter will serve a four-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. Running back Saquon Barkley, wideout Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan Engram will likely see a high volume of targets in the first quarter of the year.

The Seahawks have a long-term need at wide receiver after Doug Baldwin's decision to retire. General manager John Schneider selected DK Metcalf in the second round of the draft, but he'll undergo knee surgery. Although head coach Pete Carroll considers the procedure minor, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the rookie may need regular-season snaps to develop a strong rapport with quarterback Russell Wilson.

Aside from Tyler Lockett, Seattle has an inexperienced and unproven group at wide receiver that could use Crabtree's big-game experience. Fans may remember his one-on-one battles with cornerback Richard Sherman, who suited up for the San Francisco 49ers, but they should embrace whatever he could bring to a depleted unit.

Prediction: Crabtree signs with the Seattle Seahawks

S Eric Berry

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Despite playing in just three regular-season games since 2016, three-time All-Pro Eric Berry will draw considerable interest before Week 1.

According to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports, the 30-year-old visited the Dallas Cowboys in March. Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey had contact with the safety's agent, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Dallas and Cleveland signed veteran safeties during the offseason. George Iloka inked a one-year deal with the Cowboys, and Morgan Burnett signed a two-year pact with the Browns.

Berry could resurface with a team that needs his veteran savvy at the position. The Jacksonville Jaguars released their primary starting safeties from last season, Tashaun Gipson and Barry Church.

Ronnie Harrison, a 2018 third-rounder, will become a full-time starter at one of the safety positions. Jarrod Wilson and C.J. Reavis continue to battle for the other spot. The latter had a misstep in the last outing, per Phillip Heilman of The Athletic.

"Marrone tapped the brakes on the momentum surrounding Reavis, who badly misplayed a 38-yard touchdown reception by Eagles receiver Greg Ward on Thursday," Heilman wrote.

Wilson and Reavis have two combined starts in their pro careers. If Berry can shake off his heel and Achilles injuries, he's a solid starting piece for a top-five defense that needs some experience at safety.

Prediction: Berry signs with the Jacksonville Jaguars