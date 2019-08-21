Fantasy Football 2019: Flex Rankings, Team Names and More Draft Cheat Sheets

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

In point-per-reception leagues, running backs fly off the board early, leaving committee tailbacks beyond the fourth round. Fantasy managers can make life harder for competitors who pass on lead ball-carriers.

If you start the draft with a pair of running backs, keep your eyes on leftover players at the position. Perhaps you can grab a high-end flex option, starting three high-volume tailbacks in most weeks.

Early in the draft, you can address the flex spot after filling the running back, wide receiver and tight end positions. Instead of cycling through quarterback options, circle back to the other three offensive positions to land a potential breakout player.

A manager's decision to focus on the flex slot could separate their lineup from the competition. Just imagine what a third productive running back, a top-20 wide receiver or an elite tight end could do for overall point totals—in some cases, salvage a bad week or win a high-scoring battle.

Let's take a look at the top 50 flex options. In addition to the rankings, we'll go through clever team names, dissect running back holdouts, players who deserve a boost in your draft queue and a potential fantasy sleeper.

Top 50 Flex Player Rankings

1. RB Saquon Barkley, NYG

2. RB Christian McCaffrey, CAR

3. RB Alvin Kamara, NOR

4. RB Le'Veon Bell, NYJ

5. RB David Johnson, ARZ

6. RB Ezekiel Elliott, DAL

7. WR DeAndre Hopkins, HOU

8. RB James Conner, PIT

9. WR Julio Jones, ATL

10. WR Davante Adams, GB

11. WR Michael Thomas, NOR

12. WR Odell Beckham Jr., CLE

13. WR Antonio Brown, OAK

14. WR Tyreek Hill, KC

15. WR Mike Evans, TB

16. RB Chris Carson, SEA

17. RB Joe Mixon, CIN

18. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT

19. WR Adam Thielen, MIN

20. RB Devonta Freeman, ATL

21. RB Dalvin Cook, MIN

22. WR T.Y. Hilton, IND

23. TE Travis Kelce, KC

24. RB Josh Jacobs, OAK

25. TE George Kittle, SF

26. RB Mark Ingram, BAL

27. RB Todd Gurley, LAR

28. WR Keenan Allen, LAC

29 RB Nick Chubb, CLE

30. RB Kerryon Johnson, DET

31. RB Damien Williams, KC

32. WR Amari Cooper, DAL

33. WR Stefon Diggs, MIN

34. RB Marlon Mack, IND

35. WR Tyler Lockett, SEA

36. RB David Montgomery, CHI

37. TE Zach Ertz, PHI

38. RB Leonard Fournette, JAC

39. WR Brandin Cooks, LAR

40. RB Tevin Coleman, SF

41. RB Aaron Jones, GB

42. WR Calvin Ridley, ATL

43. WR Kenny Golladay, DET

44. RB Melvin Gordon, LAC

45. WR Julian Edelman, NE

46. TE Eric Ebron, IND

47. WR Chris Godwin, TB

48. RB Phillip Lindsay, DEN

49. RB Sony Michel, NE

50. WR Robby Anderson, NYJ

How to Handle Ezekiel Elliott, Melvin Gordon Holdouts

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Last year, managers rolled the dice on Le'Veon Bell and paid for the gamble. He didn't suit up for the Pittsburgh Steelers and sat out an entire season because of a contract dispute.

Now, we have to take running back holdouts seriously. This offseason, Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon have decided to stay away from training camp, seeking new deals. They're two of the top 10 fantasy football running backs. In 2018, Elliott finished fifth in points (290.60) and Gordon listed seventh (250.50).

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones playfully said, "Zeke who?" when asked about the star running back's contract situation. Still, he understands Elliott's importance to the offense. The 24-year-old led the league in rushing yards per game in each of the last three seasons.

No one can guarantee Elliott comes to terms with the Cowboys or reports to play on his current deal, but the team's playoff hopes would likely take a hit with the two-time rushing champion resting his legs. Dallas needs him. He's still a first-round pick.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gordon would sit out the entire season if he doesn't receive a deal that satisfies his expectations.

There's one issue for the 26-year-old's camp: The Los Angeles Chargers won all four games he missed last year. Team brass would probably feel confident in Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson as a one-two punch out of the backfield.

Gordon may not play a down in the upcoming campaign—stay away from him in the early rounds.

Move Chris Carson Up Your Draft Board

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Pay attention to the offseason reports: Managers should look at Chris Carson in the second round.

According to Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest, Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer wants the running back to see about 50 targets in the passing game:

Despite Rashaad Penny's potential for an increased role following Mike Davis' departure to Chicago, Fann still expects Carson to handle a large portion of the carries in the backfield. "I anticipate Carson taking at least two-thirds of the workload," he wrote.

Wide receiver Doug Baldwin retired, and rookie second-round wideout DK Metcalf will undergo knee surgery, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Seahawks don't expect him to miss much time, but that doesn't bode well for his developing rapport with quarterback Russell Wilson.

In addition to Kevin Lockett, Seattle may have to lean on the running backs to move the ball through the air early and throughout the year.

Carson will lead the backfield in carries, and he may finish second on the team in receptions this year.

David Montgomery Could Become a Fantasy Gem

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears may have a three-man rotation in the backfield, featuring David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen and Davis.

Last year, Cohen ran for 444 yards and racked up 725 yards as a pass-catcher. He could see a drop-off in both categories with Davis and Montgomery in the backfield. According to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports, the Bears have an eye on the latter, who was a third-round pick in this year's draft:

In 2018, Cohen led the team in yards from scrimmage (1,169). He'll likely maintain a solid role out of the backfield, but the Bears opened their 2019 draft with a pick for the running back position. Montgomery should handle a good portion of the snaps, contributing the ground game and aerial attack.

If the 22-year-old produces early in the season, he could see an uptick in touches as the year progresses.