5-Star LB Prospect Noah Sewell Commits to Oregon over Alabama

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Five-star inside linebacker Noah Sewell committed to the Oregon Ducks on Friday, according to Kevin Wade of 247Sports.



Sewell follows his older brother, Penei, a sophomore left tackle for the Ducks. In June, Sewell foreshadowed his decision by calling head coach Mario Cristobal "like a second father figure to me" to OregonLive.com's Andrew Nemec.

"Because he takes care of my brother, Penei," Sewell continued. "And just seeing their relationship is just something I want with a coach."

Sewell will arrive to Eugene from Orem High School (Orem, Utah). The 6'2", 266-pound prospect chose the Ducks out of 34 total offers. He slimmed down the running to eight schools on July 28:

Barton Simmons, director of scouting at 247Sports, evaluated Sewell on July 23, comparing him to Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, whom the Bucs selected fifth overall out of LSU in 2019. Below are Simmons' thoughts on the player:

"A thick frame throughout the upper and lower body. Oversized as a linebacker and undersized as a defensive tackle but appears to have the potential to slim down as an off-ball linebacker or bulk up to put a hand down. Outstanding combine athleticism for a jumbo athlete. Runs as well as smaller more traditional space linebackers.

"Good spacial awareness in coverage and the ability to accelerate on the perimeter to gobble up backs out of the backfield or carry vertical routes downfield. Between-the-tackles body type allows for violence at the point of attack as a tackler and heavy pads taking on blocks. Good feet to navigate through trash. Body type presents projection uncertainty but also versatility. Impact power five starter that has first round NFL Draft potential."

Sewell becomes the 23rd player to commit to Oregon from the class of 2020.