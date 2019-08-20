Chris Long: Dolphins' Stephen Ross Removed from NFL Committee on Social Justice

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has been removed from the league's committee on social justice.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Long said the NFL Social Justice Initiative recently got Ross to agree to remove himself from the group:

Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills criticized Ross when it was revealed Ross was hosting a fundraiser for President Donald Trump:

Ross issued a statement in response, via CBS Miami:

“I always have been an active participant in the democratic process. While some prefer to sit outside of the process and criticize, I prefer to engage directly and support the things I deeply care about.

"I have known Donald Trump for 40 years, and while we agree on some issues, we strongly disagree on many others and I have never been bashful about expressing my opinions.

"I started my business with nothing and a reason for my engagement with our leaders is my deep concern for creating jobs and growing our country’s economy.

"I have been, and will continue to be, an outspoken champion of racial equality, inclusion, diversity, public education and environmental sustainability, and I have and will continue to support leaders on both sides of the aisle to address these challenges.”

Ross was one of five NFL owners on the Social Justice Initiative that was established in January 2018. The group also includes current and former players like New York Jets offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum, Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams and three-time Pro Bowler Anquan Boldin.

The mission statement of the group is to focus on three key pillars of social justice, including education and economic advancement, police and community relations and criminal justice reform.