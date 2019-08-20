Fantasy Football Picks 2019: 2-Round Mock Draft, Top Keeper Rankings and Advice

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

There's something special about playing in the same fantasy league year after year. While winning a title is certainly rewarding, the chance to defend it against the same group of family, friends and coworkers—or to dethrone the reigning champ—is a rewarding experience in hits own right.

This makes for a particularly rewarding experience in keeper leagues, where one year's draft steal can become a building block for years to come.

Preparing for a keeper draft requires a unique approach—because, you know, you have the option to keep players.

Here, we'll examine some tips, top NFL keeper options and trends to help with your keeper league. First, though, a two-round mock draft.

2019 Fantasy Keeper Mock

1.01: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

1.02: Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

1.03: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

1.04: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

1.05: Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

1.06: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

1.07: Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

1.08: Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

1.09: Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

1.10: Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

1.11: Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

1.12: Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2.01: Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

2.02: Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

2.03: James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

2.04: Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

2.05: Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

2.06: Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

2.07: Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets

2.08: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

2.09: Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

2.10: Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

2.11: Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

2.12: Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Value Youth, Rising Teams

Michael Owens/Associated Press

Depending on how your league is constructed, you're going to keep one, two or maybe several players from year to year. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to how these players are going to perform in the future.

This doesn't mean you should avoid a guy like 30-year-old wideout Julio Jones, of course. Jones is still arguably the best receiver in the game, and he's going to be good for the next several seasons. However, it does mean you should value a young running back like Christian McCaffrey or Saquon Barkley over an older veteran like Todd Gurley or Le'Veon Bell.

Why? Because guys like Barkley and McCaffrey are likely to remain in their primes longer, which means they have more value if you decide to keep them.

Likewise, it's important to consider the way teams and players are trending. The Cleveland Browns, for example, have a young, talented quarterback in Baker Mayfield. This raised the long-term value of players like Odell Beckham Jr. and Nick Chubb.

"It’s a lot of big pieces to this offense," Browns running back Kareem Hunt said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "It’s hard to really find or point out a weak spot on this team, offensively and defensively."

It's important to pay attention to player situations too, though. Hunt won't be eligible to return from suspension until Week 9 this season, so Chubb's 2019 outlook remains great. However, Cleveland could turn to more of a two-back team in 2020, so Chubb's keeper value may take a hit.

Draft Early, Keep Late

While it's often a good idea to keep your best players from season to season, there are times when you want to dive back into the draft. It just depends on where you rank in the draft order.

Depending on how many keepers your league allows, the first few rounds of your draft probably won't follow the traditional snake format. These "keeper rounds" typically fall from worst to first, which incentivizes bad teams to start over.

If you finished in last place the previous season, you're going to have your pick of players who aren't on the keeper list. While this means your early picks have less value than they would in a traditional draft, you're still going to have a shot at a season-defining talent.

Conversely, it's best to keep your top guys if you did well the previous season. If you finished third in your league and have Christian McCaffrey on your roster, keep him. The only way you're likely to land a player with his value again with the 10th pick is if everyone in front of you keeps for Round 1.

Also, be sure to remember that the first non-keeper round is still going to follow that worst-to-first pick order. If you're picking late and are determined to retain, say, Patrick Mahomes as your quarterback, you may have to spend a keeper pick on him.

Weigh your options when determining keepers. Consider which players at which positions are likely to be available entering the standard portion of your draft. This means it's also important to consider who your opponents are likely to keep.

Know Your Opponents' Histories

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

One benefit in playing in a keeper league is that you have likely competed against the same players for several years. This can provide valuable information, provided you've been paying attention.

Try to take note of your opponents' draft trends. Does Team 8 regularly start the draft with three running backs? You may have to jump on a top back before they're on the clock if options are limited.

Pay attention to which players your opponents have kept in the past too. Has Team 2 kept Zach Ertz for the last two drafts, only to let him loose in 2019? There's a good chance they're going to target Ertz immediately during the standard rounds of the draft.

While knowing your opponents' draft tendencies won't win you the season, these valuable tidbits can help you maximize the value of your own draft class. That, of course, is the first step toward building a championship team.

2019 Keeper Rankings

1. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

3. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

4. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

5. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

6. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Green Bay Packers

7. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

8. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

9. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

11. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

12. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

13. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

14. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

15. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

16. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

17. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

18. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

19. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

20. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers