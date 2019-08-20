Man Arrested After Posing as Genie Bouchard's Brother, Making Fraudulent Charges

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

A man pretending to be the brother of Eugenie Bouchard and subsequently charging approximately $42,000 to the professional tennis player's tab at a Miami hotel has been arrested, according to WSVN.

The man, identified as 24-year-old Solomon Shlomo Azari, has been charged with organized scheme to defraud, identity fraud, grand theft and possession of cocaine.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.