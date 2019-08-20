Man Arrested After Posing as Genie Bouchard's Brother, Making Fraudulent Charges

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2019

Bianca Andreescu reacts after missing a shot against Eugenie Bouchard during their quarterfinal at the Oracle Challenger Series tennis tournament Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Newport Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

A man pretending to be the brother of Eugenie Bouchard and subsequently charging approximately $42,000 to the professional tennis player's tab at a Miami hotel has been arrested, according to WSVN.

The man, identified as 24-year-old Solomon Shlomo Azari, has been charged with organized scheme to defraud, identity fraud, grand theft and possession of cocaine.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

