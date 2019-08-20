Arkansas State Coach Blake Anderson's Wife Wendy Dies at Age 49

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2019

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 02: Head coach Blake Anderson of the Arkansas State Red Wolves on the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson announced Tuesday on Twitter that his wife, Wendy Anderson, died Monday night at the age of 49:

According to Chris Bumbaca of USA Today, Wendy Anderson was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. She went into remission, but it returned last year and she did not respond to treatment.

Arkansas State had announced Monday that Blake Anderson was taking a leave of absence from the program to be with his ailing wife.

In Anderson's place, assistant head coach and defensive coordinator David Duggan is serving as the Red Wolves' interim head coach.

The 50-year-old Anderson has been the head coach at Arkansas State since 2014 and has led the Red Wolves to a winning record in each of his five seasons at the helm. It isn't yet known if he will be on the sidelines when Arkansas State opens its season against SMU on Aug. 31.

Blake Anderson noted that he and Wendy were together for 27 years. Wendy is survived by her husband, as well as the couple's three children, Coleton, Callie and Cason.

Related

    Justin Herbert Teaches Biology

    The star Oregon QB has a 4.01 GPA and teaches students as a TA

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Justin Herbert Teaches Biology

    The star Oregon QB has a 4.01 GPA and teaches students as a TA

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Wisconsin Reinstates WR Quintez Cephus

    Cephus had six TD receptions in 2017 through nine games

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Wisconsin Reinstates WR Quintez Cephus

    Cephus had six TD receptions in 2017 through nine games

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Oklahoma Names Jalen Hurts Their Starting QB

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Oklahoma Names Jalen Hurts Their Starting QB

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Twitter Reacts to AP NCAA Top 25 Poll

    Arkansas State Football logo
    Arkansas State Football

    Twitter Reacts to AP NCAA Top 25 Poll

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report