NFL Rumors: Playoff Expansion Considered by Players, Owners in CBA Negotiations

Bill Feig/Associated Press

The NFL and NFLPA have reportedly expressed openness to expanding the playoffs from 12 to 14 teams in new collective bargaining agreement talks.

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Monday the two sides are considering the change to offset the loss of revenue caused by reducing the preseason to three games. No formal proposal on the issue has been made.

It's unclear how the additional playoff team in each conference would affect the playoff format. It seems likely that it would result in only the top team in each conference receiving a first-round bye.

