Preseason Week 2 Takeaways: The Antonio Brown Saga Just Won't End

The $30.1 million in guaranteed money the Oakland Raiders gave Antonio Brown in March is a sunk cost. Ditto for the third- and fifth-round draft picks they sent to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Of course, that'd change if Brown decided not to show up, even if his frostbitten feet are healed.

The way Raiders general manager Mike Mayock spoke of Brown on Sunday is enough to cause you to wonder how much longer the team is willing to tolerate Brown's petulance regarding his helmet.

One day after fully participating in a walkthrough with the team, Brown didn't show up for work Sunday, apparently because he's still upset that he's being forced to change helmets to adhere to the league's safety standards.

Mayock essentially addressed Brown directly, and he wasn't coy.

"He's upset about the helmet issue," said the first-year GM. "We have supported that, we appreciate that, but at this point we pretty have exhausted all avenues of relief. So from our perspective, it's time for him to be all in or all out. We're hoping he's back soon. We've got 89 guys busting their tails. We are really excited about where this franchise is going, and we hope AB's going to be a big part of it starting Week 1 against Denver."

The Raiders might already have buyer's remorse, and they might be wishing Brown is actually willing to retire over this ridiculous issue. The franchise can't afford to let him push it around, and now we're down a path toward an ultimatum.

If a healthy Brown continues to not show up for work, the Raiders could make a claim that they don't need to pay him. If he were to retire, they'd be off the hook entirely. You get the impression Mayock and Co. won't let this linger.