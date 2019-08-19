Fantasy Football 2019: Examining Expert Mock Drafts After Preseason Week 2

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

When researching the NFL fantasy landscape for your preseason draft, you're likely to run across varying values for all but the best players. Even at the top of Round 1, you'll find differing opinions on which guys are the ones to target first.

While examining mock drafts may inevitably yield something close to a consensus top pick, it's more important to pay attention to trends and to use mock drafts as a guideline.

There's always a chance that your first, second and even third choice won't be there once you're on the clock. Crafting a big board for each position is helpful, but you need to have a backup plan in place—whether it's drafting a player a round early or knowing when to switch gears and target a different position.

With this in mind, we're going to look past the traditional fantasy rankings and instead focus on some simulated mock drafts pulled from around the web.

We'll examine simulated mock drafts from some top fantasy experts, highlight the biggest takeaways and identify trends that may help you build your own personalized draft strategy.

Billy Heyen, Sporting News

12 team, standard scoring



1.11: Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

2.02: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

3.11: Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens

4.02: Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers

5.11; Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans

6.02: Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins

7.11: Jared Cook, TE, New Orleans Saints

8.02: Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9.11: Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants

10.02: Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

11.11: Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington Redskins

12.02: Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

13.11: Mike Davis, RB, Chicago Bears

14.02: New England Patriots D/ST

15.11: Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, Houston Texans

Billy Heyen of Sporting News participated in a 12-team mock hosted by Walter Cherepinsky of WalterFootball.com. It was for a 15-position league featuring two starting RB and two starting WR slots along with a flex.

Heyen kicked things off with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, a sound selection even in standard leagues because of his regularly heavy workload. A couple picks later, though, he pulled a mild surprise by taking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The lesson to be learned here is that Mahomes is likely to go early in drafts due to his profile coming off a 5,097-yard, 50-touchdown season. If you're completely set on grabbing Mahomes, you may have to take him in Round 2.

Three of Heyen's next four picks were running backs, which is unsurprising in a standard league. If you're playing in a non-PPR format, it's advisable to grab at least two backs by the end of Round 4.

Heyen waited until Round 7 to address the tight-end position, again a smart move. If you're not able to land Zach Ertz, Travis Kelce or George Kittle, it's best to wait until the middle rounds for your tight end. It's a position with several second-tier players, and there's no reason to reach.

Unsurprisingly, Heyen waited until the final two rounds to grab his defense and kicker. Unless you're targeting an elite D/ST like the Chicago Bears, you too should wait until the second-to-last round to grab a defense. Do not draft a kicker before your final pick.

Michael Owens/Associated Press

Shawn Childs, SI.com

12 team, best-ball format



1.01: Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

2.12: Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

3.01: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions

4.12: Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

5.01: Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

6.12: Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears

7.01: Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans

8.12: Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks

9.01: Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

10.12: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Green Bay Packers

11.01: Greg Olsen, TE, Carolina Panthers

12.12: Mitchell Trubisky

Shawn Childs of SI.com conducted a best-ball mock draft using Sports Illustrated Mock Draft World Championships (MDWC) powered by FullTime Fantasy. In this format, your optimal lineup would be set based on points scored.

This simulated mock was based on a lineup featuring two running backs, three receivers and two flex slots. Childs only covered the first 12 picks for each team, omitting back-end selections, D/ST and K.

To provide some contrast to Heyen's 11th-pick mock, we're focusing on Team 1 here.

Drafting for a best-ball format is a bit different in that you can focus more on player production than player position. By loading up on running backs to start the draft, this team ensures that it should be strong at the position each and every week. Having two flex spots also adds to the running-back value, something to keep in mind if your league features a similar lineup.

With guys like Mike Williams, Tyler Lockett and Larry Fitzgerald on the roster, this team should get at least serviceable receiver production on a weekly basis.

The lesson to be learned here is that you should always be mindful of flex spots. If you have a flex available, don't reach for a receiver or a tight end just because you haven't selected one yet. There's nothing wrong with starting an extra running back each week if that's the best play.

Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

12 team, two-quarterback league



1.08: Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

2.05: Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3.08: George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

4.05: Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams

5.08: Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers

6.05: Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears

7.08: Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams

8.05: Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans

9.08: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears

10.05: Nick Foles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

11.08: Marvin Jones, WR, Detroit Lions

12.05: LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills

13.08: Josh Gordon, WR, New England Patriots

14.05: Justice Hill, RB, Baltimore Ravens

15.08: Baltimore Ravens D/ST

16.05: Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens

17.08: Mike Davis, RB, Chicago Bears

Now, we'll focus on a team selecting near the middle of each round. Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports recently published the results of a CBS Sports mock draft. Senior fantasy writer Heath Cummings started his team with the eighth overall selection of this two-quarterback league.

This league features two QBs, two RBs, three WRs, a TE and a flex.

Again, Julio Jones is a first-round selection. He's a safe pick, regardless of format, and if you're undecided in the middle or late first round, take Jones.

Something else that stands out here is that, even in a two-quarterback league, Cummings waited until Round 7 to take a quarterback. Seeing Jared Goff there should tell you that quality signal-callers are going to be available in the middle rounds. Unless you're mad for Mahomes, it's smart to address other starting positions first.

Late in the draft, Cummings took some chances. He scooped up New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon—who was recently reinstated by the league—and promising Baltimore Ravens rookie Justice Hill. The Ravens are quite high on the first-year running back.

According to Matthew Terelle of FantasyPros, Hill "should open the season as the team's No. 2 back behind Mark Ingram."

Use your late-round picks on players with upside, even if there is some risk involved. The guys you select here are headed to your bench, so you might as well grab ones who could emerge later in the season.

Don't use your 14th-round pick on a player just because you've heard of him or because you don't have a backup tight end.

These are players you can grab on the waiver wire if your risk-reward picks don't pan out.