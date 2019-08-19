Fantasy Football 2019: Top Team Names, PPR Rankings and Dynasty Advice

Barry Reeger/Associated Press

We've got a little something for everybody in this article.

You want top-10 PPR rankings for each offensive position and a list of sites to help broaden your research? Covered.

You want some dynasty advice and a top-10 ranking for incoming rookies? Done.

You want some goofy, punny, undeniably fun but cheesy fantasy team name recommendations? You've come to the right place. Let's get to it.

PPR Rankings

There are no shortage of sites to use for your PPR rankings research, including ESPN, Yahoo Sports, CBS Sports, Fantasy Pros, NFL.com and of course, you can always stay put with B/R.

I'll leave you with my top-10 rankings for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. (Please note these rankings assumed players currently holding out or dealing with injuries will be playing come the regular season. As we get closer to September and get more information, the rankings will be adjusted.)

Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes , Kansas City Chiefs

, Kansas City Chiefs 2. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

3. Aaron Rodgers , Green Bay Packers

4. Matt Ryan , Atlanta Falcons

5. Carson Wentz , Philadelphia Eagles

, Philadelphia Eagles 6. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

7. Baker Mayfield , Cleveland Browns

, Cleveland Browns 8. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

9. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

10. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Running Backs

1. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Barkley, New York Giants 2. Christian McCaffrey , Carolina Panthers

, Carolina Panthers 3. Alvin Kamara , New Orleans Saints

, New Orleans Saints 4. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

5. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets

Bell, New York Jets 6. Todd Gurley , Los Angeles Rams

, Los Angeles Rams 7. David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals

8. Joe Mixon , Cincinnati Bengals

, Cincinnati Bengals 9. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers

10. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers

Wide Receivers

1. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

Hopkins, Houston Texans 2. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

3. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

4. Julio Jones , Atlanta Falcons

5. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns

6. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

7. Antonio Brown , Oakland Raiders

8. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers 9. Adam Thielen , Minnesota Vikings

, Minnesota Vikings 10. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce , Kansas City Chiefs

, Kansas City Chiefs 2. Zach Ertz , Philadelphia Eagles

, Philadelphia Eagles 3. George Kittle , San Francisco 49ers

, San Francisco 49ers 4. Evan Engram, New York Giants

5. OJ Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints

7. Eric Ebron , Indianapolis Colts

8. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

9. David Njoku , Cleveland Browns

10. Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans

Dynasty Advice

If you have the first-round pick in your dynasty draft, you are obviously looking for major talents at valuable positions (aka running back) who are on offenses and organizations that figure to have long-term stability and success, though there may not be any incoming rookies who perfectly check off all three boxes.

Josh Jacobs probably comes the closest, though the biggest debate for dynasty players will be between him and David Montgomery. I like Jacobs a bit more because he's a dynamic runner who should be a workhorse back for the Raiders both in the short and long term, whereas I see Montgomery being an excellent player but one who will always be in a true timeshare with Tarik Cohen so long as the two are paired together in Chicago.

So Jacobs would be the first player off my board in dynasty drafts and Montgomery would be second, followed by:

3. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals 4. N'Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots

Harry, WR, New England Patriots 5. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

6. Mecole Hardman , WR, Kansas City Chiefs

, WR, Kansas City Chiefs 7. DK Metcalf , WR, Seattle Seahawks

, WR, Seattle Seahawks 8. Parris Campbell, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Campbell, WR, Indianapolis Colts 9. TJ Hockenson , TE, Detroit Lions

, TE, Detroit Lions 10. JJ Arcega -Whiteside , WR Eagles

With dynasty, I tend to value the scheme and fit for a player, unless they have such immense talent—like Saquon Barkley last year—that it outweighs any other team concerns.

I don't think there are any Barkley-level players in this draft class, though, so I tended to weigh the situations rookies landed in more heavily.

Fantasy Team Names

Let's be honest, most of the great fantasy team names have been out there for years and are easy enough to find online. So, each year I try to focus on some fun names for incoming rookies or breakout players from 12 months ago. And as always, they will probably be corny. All we can do is try. Anyway, here we go:

Kyler , The Creator

, The Creator Haskins for a Friend

for a Friend Fant Stop Me Now

Stop Me Now Kiss, Marry, N'Keal

If You Smell What Drew Lock is Cooking

Flock of Mecoles

Andy Isabella the Ball

Ya' Jalen Hurd ? With Perd

? With Welcome to



You're welcome.