Phil Mickelson Almost Missed Tee Time After Lightning Strike Caused Hotel Fire

Phil Mickelson needed to catch lightning in a bottle to storm up the leaderboard at the BMW Championship and make next week's Tour Championship.

Mother Nature appears to have gotten her signals crossed.

Mickelson nearly missed his fourth-round tee time after lightning struck his hotel, causing a fire that forced an evacuation from the building.

"How's this for crazy? My hotel was struck by lighting, I was on top floor,we were evacuated and the place is on fire(only thing of mine on fire this week.) I can't get back into my room and may miss my tee time because I am without clubs and clothes," Mickelson tweeted.

Bob Harig of ESPN reported Mickelson wound up making it to the course with little time to spare, swinging a weighted club in the parking lot and only getting a few shots in on the range before needing to pack things up and get to the tee. Local authorities helped Mickelson get back in his room, and he credited them in a follow-up tweet.

"EMT's were awesome! I'm going to make it. Turns out my clubs acted as a fire retardant. Lucky me," Mickelson tweeted.

Lefty entered the day in a tie for 47th place. At 1:20 p.m. ET, he was projected to be 48th in the FedEx Cup standings, putting him well outside the top 30 requirement for the Tour Championship.