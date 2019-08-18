Former NFL, Texas RB Cedric Benson Dies at 36 After Motorcycle Crash

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Former Texas star and NFL running back Cedric Benson died Saturday after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Austin, Texas.

He was 36.

According to an EMS report obtained by CBS Austin, Benson was one of two people who died in a collision between a minivan and a motorcycle at 10:22 p.m. The report said there was a “vehicle and person on fire” on the scene.

Benson was on the motorcycle with a woman, also in her 30s, who died at the scene as well. The report said the two other people involved in the crash refused to be treated by medical professionals.

Per KVUE, "Police said Benson and a woman were on a motorcycle heading down RM 2222 when a minivan pulled out on Mount Bonnell Road and hit them."

Police believe "speed and poor visibility were the biggest factors in the crash."

"If you're not really careful, or you're going slightly over the speed limit, it is very difficult to stop," Sergeant Eric Wilson said.

Benson, a four-year starter with the Longhorns, rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his seasons in Austin and is the 10th-leading rusher in college football history (5,540 yards). He won the Doak Walker Award and earned All-American honors in 2004, finishing as the second-leading rusher in Texas history.

"We lost a great one way too soon. #RIP," Mack Brown, Benson's college coach, said in an Instagram comment.

After being taken with the fourth overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears, Benson had an up-and-down eight-year career. Benson struggled to make an impact in Chicago and failed to run for more than 674 yards in any of his three years with the team. His four-year run with the Cincinnati Bengals proved far more effective, as Benson rushed for over 1,000 yards in three seasons with the franchise.

A foot injury during a five-game run with the Green Bay Packers in 2012 ended Benson's career. He finished with 6,017 yards and 32 total touchdowns on the ground.