Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard Help Cowboys Beat Rams 14-10 in Preseason Action

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys' first-team offense looked ready for the regular season in Saturday night's 14-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Honolulu, Hawaii, even while missing Ezekiel Elliott.

As Elliott's holdout continues amid contract negotiations, running back Tony Pollard took advantage of the extra reps. On the team's opening drive, the rookie fourth-round pick accounted for 51 yards on the Cowboys' 12-play 97-yard opening drive—carrying the ball five times for 42 yards and a touchdown, catching one pass for nine yards.

Dak Prescott, who also remains without a new contract, started the game for Dallas. The 26-year-old quarterback was pristine, completing all five of his attempts for 64 yards before watching the rest of the contest from the sideline.

One of Prescott's passes was caught by Michael Gallup, who shoulders big expectations entering his sophomore season. Starting receivers Randall Cobb and Tavon Austin were also each on the receiving end of Prescott.

Jason Witten, too. The 11-time Pro Bowler came out of retirement to rejoin the Cowboys on a one-year contract this season.

"You can tell the Cowboys missed Jason Witten last year," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said prior to the game, according to The Athletic's Jon Machota.

Darrell Henderson, Pollard's teammate from the University of Memphis, also made an impact Saturday night, but for the Rams.

The Rams can relate to uncertainty at the running back position, though under different circumstances. All-Pro Todd Gurley has been navigating a persistent knee ailment since last season, which might affect his workload this season. If that's the case, it seems L.A. can rest assured that Henderson is capable of taking a load off.

The rookie third-round pick showcased his explosive athleticism on the third snap from scrimmage:

Henderson finished with six catches for 38 yards paired with six carries for 16 yards, and he figures to be a dynamic addition to the Rams' offense moving forward in some capacity regardless of Gurley's health.

Along with Gurley, the Rams held out several noteworthy starters such as quarterback Jared Goff, defensive end Aaron Donald and cornerback Marcus Peters, who kept a close watch from the sideline:

Backup Blake Bortles started under center, just as he did in the Rams' preseason opener, and finished with 62 yards and a touchdown on 7-of-11 passing.

On the flip side, linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo participated in a game for the first time since he played in the 2018 Rose Bowl as a member of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Okoronkwo recorded just one tackle but impacting the game in other ways outside the stat sheet. Others such as rookie second-round safety Taylor Rapp, rookie seventh-round linebacker Dakota Allen and undrafted rookie linebacker Natrez Patrick impressed, too:

Defensively for Dallas, linebacker Justin March-Lillard led all tacklers with eight (six solo) and undrafted rookie linebacker Justin Phillips notched an acrobatic interception.

Donte Deayon nabbed the game's other interception, which may make L.A.'s upcoming roster decision at cornerback a bit more difficult.

What's Next?

The Rams will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 4 of the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 24, while Dallas will host the Houston Texans the same day.