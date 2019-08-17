Jacoby Brissett Shines in Colts' Loss to Browns Amid Andrew Luck's Injury Woes

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Jacoby Brissett did his part to ease minds at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Saturday afternoon amid ongoing injury concerns for Andrew Luck.

While the Cleveland Browns defeated the Indianapolis Colts 21-18 in their Week 2 preseason matchup, the 26-year-old Colts backup quarterback shined with 100 yards and a touchdown on 8-of-10 passing.

A couple of Brissett's plays particularly impressed, including a touchdown pass to tight end Eric Ebron:

Prior to the game, however, Luck was spotted going through drills in street clothes:

The four-time Pro Bowler has been kept out of preseason activity due to a high-ankle sprain developed as the result of a calf strain, which has limited him since May. Seeing Luck display any mobility is an encouraging sign for the Colts.

Even so, if Luck isn't ready for Indianapolis' regular-season opener Sept. 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Brissett will start under center. Saturday's performance—on top of Brissett filling in for Luck during the entire 2017 regular season—showed the team would be in capable hands. Just ask ESPN's Louis Riddick:

The Cleveland Browns opted to sit quarterback Baker Mayfield as well as receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, but running back Kareem Hunt saw his first game action since signing with the Browns in February.

Though the 2018 top overall pick didn't play, his pocket awareness was in midseason form:

Hunt, who will spend the first eight games serving a suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, recorded just two carries for six yards in the first quarter. D'Ernest Johnson handled most of Cleveland's carries with 10 for 53 yards. The undrafted rookie back also caught three balls for 26 yards and a touchdown.

Garrett Gilbert started the game at quarterback. The 28-year-old signed with Cleveland in April following the dissolution of the Alliance of American Football and proved to be a capable backup Saturday with 151 yards and two touchdowns on 13-of-19 passing.

Gilbert's leading receiver was undrafted rookie D.J. Montgomery, who hauled in three receptions for 77 yards. The game's leading receiver was Indy's Deon Cain with seven receptions for 80 yards.

Notable defensive players in action for the Browns were headlined by Pro Bowl defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson, who arrived in Cleveland as a free agent in March. Richardson recorded two tackles. Rookie fourth-round safety Sheldrick Redwine led all Browns tacklers with seven (five solo).

As for the Colts defense, defensive end Kemoko Turay stood out. The 2018 second-round pick notched the team's only sack of the day:

Veteran Justin Houston, who signed with the Colts after eight seasons in Kansas City, saw the field as well. The 30-year-old primarily played linebacker for the Chiefs, but the Indianapolis Star's Joel A. Erickson believed he and Turay "are the third-down ends for this defense" based on what he observed.

What's Next?

Week 3 of the preseason will take the Browns to Tampa Bay on Friday, Aug. 23. Indianapolis will host Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 24.