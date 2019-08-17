Preseason Week 2 Takeaways: Watson and Hopkins Look Primed to Explode in 2019

1 of 7

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Two years ago at this time, Deshaun Watson was a rookie more focused on a silly quarterback battle with Tom freakin' Savage than anything else.

Last year at this time, Watson was understandably focused on his recovery from a torn ACL.

This year, Watson is healthy. It's year three, which often serves as a breakout season for quarterbacks. He doesn't have to worry about winning a job or protecting a vulnerable knee. He only has to worry about establishing chemistry with arguably the best wide receiver in the game.

So far, so good.

In Watson's preseason debut Saturday against the Lions, he completed five of seven passes on a game-opening scoring drive, which included two perfect connections to top target DeAndre Hopkins. The budding superstar also added a seven-yard scramble, and the sharp performance was all Texans fans needed to see.

The short but exhilarating performance was a notice to those who think the Colts or Jaguars should be viewed as favorites in the AFC South, or that the Patriots, Steelers or Chiefs will run away with the conference.

With all due respect to T.Y. Hilton, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Odell Beckham Jr., Julian Edelman and their batterymates, nobody in the AFC aside from maybe the Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill has a quarterback-receiver duo like Watson and Hopkins.

Watson doesn't draw headlines like Andrew Luck in that division, Hopkins isn't a prima donna like Antonio Brown in Oakland, and the Texans haven't won like the Patriots or Steelers. They're not even the most talked about or popular team in their state.

But Watson's career passer rating is equal to that of Aaron Rodgers, who happens to be the highest qualified passer in NFL history. And Hopkins is coming off his second consecutive season with more than 1,300 yards and double-digit touchdowns.

Watson is still only 23 years old, and Hopkins is 27. They're rising, fast. And although we saw them for just a few moments Saturday, we were reminded not to sleep on the often-overlooked Texans and their breathtaking offensive battery.