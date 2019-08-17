Video: Watch 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper's Daughter Teal Piper Train Ahead of AEW Debut

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Teal Piper, the daughter of late wrestling legend "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, is training hard ahead of her AEW debut at All Out on Aug. 31.

TMZ Sports released video of Piper mixing it up with members of the Women of Wrestling (WOW) roster in anticipation of her first match:

Piper has reportedly signed with WOW, and she will be featured on the second season of the show, which suggests her AEW appearance will be a one-time deal for now.

At All Out, Piper is scheduled to compete in the 21-woman Casino Battle Royale, with the winner going on to compete for the AEW Women's Championship. Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Allie, Brandi Rhodes, Ivelisse and Jazz are among the other women announced for the match.

Piper's father, Roddy, died at the age of 61 in 2015. He was a WWE Hall of Famer and a former Intercontinental and Tag Team champion.

Piper also competed in the main event of the first WrestleMania, teaming with "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff against Hulk Hogan and Mr. T.

At All Out, Teal Piper will look to follow in her father's footsteps by making a major impact on a pay-per-view that could influence the wrestling landscape significantly.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).