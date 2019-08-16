Eric Reid Says Jay-Z Is 'Approaching' Being a Sellout amid NFL Ownership Rumors

Eric Reid Says Jay-Z Is 'Approaching' Being a Sellout amid NFL Ownership RumorsAugust 17, 2019
Eric Reid is skeptical about Jay-Z's increased involvement with the NFL.
Following a TMZ report Friday that the Grammy Award-winning rapper is going to hold "significant ownership interest" in an NFL team, Reid said following the Carolina Panthers' Week 2 preseason game Friday night that Jay-Z is "approaching" sellout status.
"If Jay-Z is gonna be an owner, is Colin [Kaepernick] gonna be signed the day he becomes the owner of a team? We'll see," the Carolina Panthers defensive back continued, per Ashley Holder. "I think he has a very small window with an ownership position to make a move to get Colin on the field, whatever team he's on."
I asked Eric Reid if he thought Jay Z was a sell out and here was his answer. https://t.co/ZZLm0q8bVU
While teammates in San Francisco, the 27-year-old Pro Bowler was the first player to kneel alongside Kaepernick in protest of racial injustice and police brutality in America beginning three years ago this week. The former quarterback has been out of the league since the conclusion of the 2016 season.
Reid also responded to Jay-Z saying "we've moved past kneeling" during his joint press conference with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell formally announcing a multi-year partnership between the league and his entertainment company, Roc Nation.
Eric Reid on Jay Z kneeling statement: “When has Jay Z ever taken a knee? For you get paid to go into a NFL conference and say we are past kneeling is asinine.” https://t.co/BO9RCLUHek
The NFL and Roc Nation plan to work together "to enhance the NFL's live game experience and to amplify the league's social justice efforts," the league announced earlier this week.
Reid's comments Friday night aren't the first he's made about Jay-Z's decision to align with the NFL:
These aren’t mutually exclusive. They can both happen at the same time! It looks like your goal was to make millions and millions of dollars by assisting the NFL in burying Colin’s career. https://t.co/LFBZpbj2tw
Kaepernick shouted out Reid on Thursday for his support:
You never turned your back on me or the people, even when the nfl tried to silence your voice & the movement. You’ve never flinched or wavered. I love you Brother! Let’s get it! @E_Reid35 And to the people - I see you, I hear you and I love you! Thank you for having my back!!!✊🏾 https://t.co/kBJ1SCBYIq
Back in February, Kaepernick and Reid settled a collusion grievance against the NFL for reportedly less than $10 million.
