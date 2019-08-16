Eric Reid Says Jay-Z Is 'Approaching' Being a Sellout amid NFL Ownership Rumors

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Eric Reid is skeptical about Jay-Z's increased involvement with the NFL.

Following a TMZ report Friday that the Grammy Award-winning rapper is going to hold "significant ownership interest" in an NFL team, Reid said following the Carolina Panthers' Week 2 preseason game Friday night that Jay-Z is "approaching" sellout status.

"If Jay-Z is gonna be an owner, is Colin [Kaepernick] gonna be signed the day he becomes the owner of a team? We'll see," the Carolina Panthers defensive back continued, per Ashley Holder. "I think he has a very small window with an ownership position to make a move to get Colin on the field, whatever team he's on."

While teammates in San Francisco, the 27-year-old Pro Bowler was the first player to kneel alongside Kaepernick in protest of racial injustice and police brutality in America beginning three years ago this week. The former quarterback has been out of the league since the conclusion of the 2016 season.

Reid also responded to Jay-Z saying "we've moved past kneeling" during his joint press conference with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell formally announcing a multi-year partnership between the league and his entertainment company, Roc Nation.

The NFL and Roc Nation plan to work together "to enhance the NFL's live game experience and to amplify the league's social justice efforts," the league announced earlier this week.

Reid's comments Friday night aren't the first he's made about Jay-Z's decision to align with the NFL:

Kaepernick shouted out Reid on Thursday for his support:

Back in February, Kaepernick and Reid settled a collusion grievance against the NFL for reportedly less than $10 million.