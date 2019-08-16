Report: NFL, NFLPA Schedule CBA Negotiating Sessions for Monday, Tuesday

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 17, 2019

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media during the NFL football owners meeting on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Key Biscayne, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The NFL and NFLPA will hold negotiating sessions Monday and Tuesday in an effort to get a new collective bargaining agreement in place before the beginning of the regular season, per ESPN's Dan Graziano.

As Graziano noted, the current CBA does not expire until after the 2020 season. However, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told Julia Boorstin of CNBC (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) in July that the league wants a deal done sooner:

“That’s certainly our intent. Our intent is to make sure we have a Collective Bargaining Agreement, we’ve been in it for eight years. It’s worked very well, mainly for our fans but also for our players and our clubs, and so we have the structure of a system that works quite well. We’re continuing that dialogue, there are obviously changes we all want on both sides, and I think those are things that’ll improve us and try to make the Collective Bargaining [Agreement] continue to be successful for all the parties, and I hope we’ll do that.”

The NFL's 100th season begins Sept. 5 when the Green Bay Packers visit the Chicago Bears.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

