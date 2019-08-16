Aaron Rodgers Tells Lamar Jackson He Loves Watching Him Play; Advises to Slide

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2019

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III, left, and quarterback Lamar Jackson, center, talk to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after an NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 26-13. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Following the Baltimore Ravens' 26-13 preseason victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, future Hall of Fame Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers offered second-year Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson a word of advice.

According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Rodgers praised Jackson but also preached self preservation: "I love watching you play, man. That was pretty spectacular. ... Have a great season. Slide a little bit."

In response, Jackson smiled and said, "I got you, baby."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NFL Can't Buy Social Justice Credibility Without Kap

    @MikeFreemanNFL explains why Jay-Z and money aren't enough

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Can't Buy Social Justice Credibility Without Kap

    @MikeFreemanNFL explains why Jay-Z and money aren't enough

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Preseason Week 2 Takeaways

    😬 Kyler Murray, Kingsbury look lost 🎯 Can Lamar take the next step? 🛫 Darnold has NYJ offense flying high

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Preseason Week 2 Takeaways

    😬 Kyler Murray, Kingsbury look lost 🎯 Can Lamar take the next step? 🛫 Darnold has NYJ offense flying high

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    The Rookie You Need to Know

    Not even Matt Nagy can hide his excitement for Bears' new RB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Rookie You Need to Know

    Not even Matt Nagy can hide his excitement for Bears' new RB

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Are You Taking at No. 4?

    ❌Saquon, CMC, Kamara are off the board 👇Tap in to make the 4th selection in our fantasy mock

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who Are You Taking at No. 4?

    ❌Saquon, CMC, Kamara are off the board 👇Tap in to make the 4th selection in our fantasy mock

    Easypolls
    via Easypolls