Aaron Rodgers Tells Lamar Jackson He Loves Watching Him Play; Advises to Slide

Following the Baltimore Ravens' 26-13 preseason victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, future Hall of Fame Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers offered second-year Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson a word of advice.

According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Rodgers praised Jackson but also preached self preservation: "I love watching you play, man. That was pretty spectacular. ... Have a great season. Slide a little bit."

In response, Jackson smiled and said, "I got you, baby."

