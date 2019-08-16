Aaron Rodgers Tells Lamar Jackson He Loves Watching Him Play; Advises to Slide

Aaron Rodgers Tells Lamar Jackson He Loves Watching Him Play; Advises to SlideAugust 16, 2019
Nick Wass/Associated Press
Following the Baltimore Ravens' 26-13 preseason victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, future Hall of Fame Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers offered second-year Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson a word of advice.
According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Rodgers praised Jackson but also preached self preservation: "I love watching you play, man. That was pretty spectacular. ... Have a great season. Slide a little bit."
In response, Jackson smiled and said, "I got you, baby."
