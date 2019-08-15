Colin Kaepernick's Girlfriend Nessa Diab: Jay-Z Let NFL 'Use Him' to 'Bury' QB

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Nessa Diab, who is Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend, did not appreciate Jay-Z and Roc Nation partnering with the NFL.

She criticized the rap mogul on her Instagram page for working with the same people who she said decided to "bury" Kaepernick after he knelt during the national anthem as a way of protesting racial injustice and police brutality:

"We will never turn our backs on @kaepernick7 because your idols decided to work with the same organization that is actively keeping Colin unemployed all because he peacefully protested against social injustice in black and brown communities, specifically police brutality. So really, how can Jay-Z and the NFL utter social justice in their partnership while keeping Colin unemployed because of his social justice work?

"It's typical for the NFL to buy different PR looks to cover up their dirt-that's nothing new. But what is disgusting and disappointing is Jay-Z let them use him. Whether Jay-Z knew it or not (I don't doubt his intelligence-so I would think he knew) he helped the NFL bury who he said is an iconic figure, Colin Kaepernick.

"Don't tell me there's a ‘master plan and wait for it' because the ONLY reason anything would ever change is because THE PEOPLE are loud and clear and won't let the league buy their loyalty with their disingenuous moves. The people are letting the league and anyone who works with them know that they aren't buying the bs.

"Thank you all so much for showing Colin so much support and love. I know for myself, I can't thank y'all enough for loving my family."

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported the partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z's Roc Nation agency was one for "entertainment and social justice" and would also make Roc Nation a co-producer of the Super Bowl halftime show.

Jay-Z issued a statement on the developments through the agency's Twitter account:

The rap mogul and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell held a joint press conference to discuss the partnership on Wednesday, and Jay-Z addressed working with the league even though Kaepernick doesn't have a job as a professional quarterback (h/t Jason Reid of ESPN's The Undefeated):

"We forget that Colin's whole thing was to bring attention to social injustice. In that case, this is a success. This is the next phase. There [are] two parts of protesting. You go outside and you protest, and then the company or the individual says, 'I hear you. What do we do next?

"For me it's like action, [an] actionable item, what are we gonna do with it? Everyone heard, we hear what you're saying, and everybody knows I agree with what you're saying [in Kaepernick's underlying message]. So what are we gonna do? You know what I'm saying? [Help] millions and millions of people, or we get stuck on Colin not having a job."

TMZ Sports cited a source from Roc Nation who said Jay-Z reached out to Kaepernick and provided a "heads up" about the partnership, although they talked after the deal was already signed.

However, Kaepernick's attorney, Mark Gerago, said the two did not talk prior to the partnership, and Diab echoed as much on her Twitter page:

Carolina Panthers defensive back Eric Reid, who was teammates with Kaepernick on the San Francisco 49ers, was also critical of Jay-Z and the partnership with the NFL:

Kaepernick thanked Reid and his supporters in the wake of the news:

Kaepernick played for the 49ers from 2011 through 2016 and helped lead them to the Super Bowl and the NFC Championship Game in back-to-back years. However, he has remained unsigned by all 32 NFL teams since he opted out of his contract in March 2017.

He and Reid sued the league for collusion and eventually reached a confidential settlement.