Colin Kaepernick Thanks Eric Reid, Supporters After NFL, Jay-Z Partnership

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2019

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, former NFL football quarterback Colin Kaepernick smikes on stage during W.E.B. Du Bois Medal ceremonies at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. Colin Kaepernick wants to play in the NFL, even if he has to compete to get on the field. A source close to Kaepernick told The Associated Press on Friday: “Colin has always been prepared to compete at the highest level and is in the best shape of his life.” Kaepernick released a video earlier this week saying: “5 a.m. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready.” (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick responded to the new music and entertainment partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z's Roc Nation, thanking his former teammate Eric Reid and his supporters.

Reid, among others, was critical of Jay-Z—who has supported Kaepernick in the past—for partnering with the NFL while Kaepernick has remained unsigned for the past three offseasons:

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    All Aboard the Wentz Hype Train 🚂

    🏆 Super Bowl expectations if healthy 😮 ‘Future’ of QB position with Mahomes 🦅 Execs: Wentz will make fans forget Foles

    NFL logo
    NFL

    All Aboard the Wentz Hype Train 🚂

    🏆 Super Bowl expectations if healthy 😮 ‘Future’ of QB position with Mahomes 🦅 Execs: Wentz will make fans forget Foles

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Fantasy Stars to Avoid ⚠️

    These players come with major red flags

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fantasy Stars to Avoid ⚠️

    These players come with major red flags

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    10 Intriguing Players to Watch This Week

    NFL logo
    NFL

    10 Intriguing Players to Watch This Week

    Barry Werner
    via Touchdown Wire

    Report: NFLPA Issues Holdout Guide

    Players receive 'work stoppage guide' to help them prepare in case of a holdout after 2020

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFLPA Issues Holdout Guide

    Players receive 'work stoppage guide' to help them prepare in case of a holdout after 2020

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report