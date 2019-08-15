Colin Kaepernick Thanks Eric Reid, Supporters After NFL, Jay-Z Partnership

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick responded to the new music and entertainment partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z's Roc Nation, thanking his former teammate Eric Reid and his supporters.

Reid, among others, was critical of Jay-Z—who has supported Kaepernick in the past—for partnering with the NFL while Kaepernick has remained unsigned for the past three offseasons:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.