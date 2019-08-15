Colin Kaepernick Thanks Eric Reid, Supporters After NFL, Jay-Z Partnership

Colin Kaepernick Thanks Eric Reid, Supporters After NFL, Jay-Z PartnershipAugust 15, 2019
Colin Kaepernick responded to the new music and entertainment partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z's Roc Nation, thanking his former teammate Eric Reid and his supporters.
Colin Kaepernick @Kaepernick7
You never turned your back on me or the people, even when the nfl tried to silence your voice & the movement. You’ve never flinched or wavered. I love you Brother! Let’s get it! @E_Reid35 And to the people - I see you, I hear you and I love you! Thank you for having my back!!!✊🏾 https://t.co/kBJ1SCBYIq
Reid, among others, was critical of Jay-Z—who has supported Kaepernick in the past—for partnering with the NFL while Kaepernick has remained unsigned for the past three offseasons:
Eric Reid @E_Reid35
These aren’t mutually exclusive. They can both happen at the same time! It looks like your goal was to make millions and millions of dollars by assisting the NFL in burying Colin’s career. https://t.co/LFBZpbj2tw
Eric Reid @E_Reid35
about people of color by forming numerous disingenuous partnerships to address social injustice while collectively blackballing Colin, the person who brought oppression and social injustice to the forefront of the NFL platform.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
