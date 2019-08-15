Preseason Week 2 Takeaways: Kyler Murray, Kingsbury Look Every Bit NFL Rookies

2 of 7

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Last week, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson told WNST's Luke Jones the team's preseason offense is "not close at all" to the one everyone will see during the regular season.

How could it be? Head coach John Harbaugh set the bar so high anything less than a revolutionary approach will be a disappointment, per The Athletic's Dan Pompei:

“I expect this to change the way offensive football is played in the National Football League. Not that everybody is going to take on this style. But I expect us to create something that hasn’t been seen before. It’s elements and concepts that aren’t new to football. But the way we apply them and put them together and decide how much we use in the course of a game or a season—five-step, three-step, seven-step, play action, RPOs, double options, triple options, downhill runs, all the audibles you can run, directional runs—all of that is part of it. I think we’re going to be in more elements than any team has ever been."

Jackson is already a dynamic dual-threat quarterback. That hasn't changed. He juked a Green Bay Packers defender before leaping over another to score an 18-yard rushing touchdown on an impressive third-down play that, unfortunately, officials called back due to a penalty.



But Jackson's supposed passing improvements haven't come to light. The second-year signal-caller completed six of 10 passes for 58 yards.

Everyone in Ravens camp continues to gush about his development.

"I'm telling you, you heard it here first," safety Tony Jefferson told ESPN's Josina Anderson. "No lie, Lamar has been pinpoint accurate in practice. I'm talking about on the money. So all these questions about him being able to throw are out the window. I'm standing firm on that."



The Ravens are building the entire offense around Jackson's unique skill set. He has two more preseason games to show he is an improved passer before the games count.