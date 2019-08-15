Report: NFLPA Gave Players 'Work Stoppage Guide' to Prepare for Possible Lockout

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The National Football League Players Association reportedly issued a "work stoppage guide" to players to prepare them for a potential strike or lockout following the 2020 season.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the NFL and NFLPA maintain that a work stoppage is unlikely, but the NFLPA wanted the players to have a game plan just in case.

The guide reportedly focuses on teaching players how to save money in the event they don't have weekly game checks coming.

ESPN acquired a copy of the guide, which provides advice such as learning to say "no" or "not now" when friends or family ask for money and selling off high-ticket items that are rarely used.

The current collective bargaining agreement is in place until March 2021, but there have been a few negotiating sessions over the summer, and Graziano reported that more are tentatively scheduled for next week.

The biggest sticking point in negotiations remains the revenue split between the owners and players. Currently, the players have a downside share of 47 percent, but the NFLPA's goal is to make things more even in that regard.

Other potential points of discussion include the rookie pay scale, increasing guaranteed money in contracts and changing the rules attached to the franchise and transition tags.

The NFL has not had a work stoppage since 2011 when the lockout lasted 132 days but stopped short of forcing teams to miss any regular-season games.

Regular-season games have not been missed since the strike-shortened season of 1987, which saw the schedule get amended to 15 games apiece.

Per Graziano, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has expressed hope that a new CBA can be agreed upon prior to the start of the 2019 regular season in less than one month.