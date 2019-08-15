UFC 241 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

4 of 5

Harris

Boy, do I ever want to take Nate Diaz here. Who doesn't want to see a vintage Diaz-style fight followed by a tantalizing return to the top end of the wild and woolly welterweight division. Do you think anyone would shell out to watch Diaz take on Jorge Masvidal? Holy cannoli. But I can't do it. Can you believe it's been three years since his most recent fight? Can you believe he's 34? Anthony Pettis, meanwhile, is coming off a return to welterweight and an impressive knockout of Stephen Thompson.

Pettis is a close favorite, but a favorite nonetheless with Caesars, for his relatively powerful striking and multi-point creativity. And it's a virtual lock that he will earn his fourth consecutive post-fight bonus, this time for Fight of the Night.

Pettis, unanimous decision.

Snowden

For three years fans, have been fantasy booking Nate Diaz against the best fighters in the world. His name has been dropped as a potential opponent for everyone from Jorge Masvidal to Khabib Nurmagomedov. And for three years, Diaz has sat on the sidelines, seemingly content with just living life as Nate Diaz.

In the blink of an eye, Diaz is 34 and almost an afterthought. The last time he stepped into the cage, Miesha Tate, Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez were all UFC champions. Heck, it was so long ago that Conor McGregor was still an active UFC fighter!

That's a lot of ring rust to work off. And Pettis is no tuneup fight. I don't like Diaz's chances here.

Pettis, TKO, Rd. 2.

McCarter

Pettis is the smart play here. He has performed well, even in losses, over the past three years while Diaz has been inactive. And he looks great at 170. But I will still side with Stockton.

While Diaz, Tony Ferguson and Max Holloway are not mirror images of one another, they share certain traits. Traits that have been the downfall of Pettis. A ruthless output of strikes while attacking the body. Holloway did it and wilted Pettis in the third. Ferguson did it and forced a corner stoppage after the second. Diaz hasn't fought in three years, but he has cardio for days. He will press Pettis and chip away at him.

Diaz won't put a beating on him like Ferguson did, but he will still wear him down and finish him. It will just come a little later.

Diaz, TKO, Rd. 4.